Attorney to file lawsuit against PHA for fatal Fairmount Fire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's been one year since a fire took 12 lives in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood. Nine children were among those killed. It's one of the deadliest fires in the city's history.

Not much has changed near North 23rd and Ogden Streets.

A row of children's bikes remains neatly placed on a fence behind the home ready for little riders.

But the nine kids who once used them -- haven't been around in a year's time. They and three adults died in a fast-moving fire on Jan. 5, 2022.

The windows of the property owned by the Philadelphia Housing Authority are still charred and outlined in black.

There were many failures and oversights, according to attorneys speaking to CBS3 Investigations.

A single smoke detector was found in the basement. The residence was overcrowded.

The layout in an emergency with limited visibility: confusing.

Beyond the site of this terrible tragedy -- federal lawmakers quickly introduced and passed stricter rules on smoke detectors — Congresswoman Madeleine Dean said the work had broad bipartisan support.

"What the bill does, just be very clear, is to require that any publicly assisted housing would have either hardwired smoke detectors or long, battery life, like a 10-year battery life, tamper-resistant," Dean said.

CBS Philadelphia also uncovered exclusive information.

Attorney Tom Kline is set to file a lawsuit, he says, to hold the Housing Authority responsible. He contends they'll prove in court this tragedy should have never happened.

"PHA could have and should have prevented this from happening," Kline said. "There was a overcrowded apartment and there was an instruction and a design of this unit, which also enhanced the probability that there was going to be a fatality."

Before this pending litigation, PHA executive vice president Nichole L. Tillman provided a statement to CBS Philadelphia that reads:

"Since the tragic fire last year, PHA has worked diligently to support the impacted families in ensuring that the surviving family members were supported and rehoused. PHA also partnered closely with our residents on the importance of fire safety and preventing fires at our developments. We recognize that education and partnership with our residents are key. Accordingly, PHA has actively engaged with the Resident Advisory Board (RAB) leaders and residents all year to educate, remind, and reinforce the importance of fire safety and the critical role residents play in ensuring safety. This included: meetings, fire safety literature and fire drills as well encouraging residents to have in place an emergency safety plan for their families. Safety of our residents remains paramount for all of us at PHA, and will continue to collaborate with our residents, who we are privileged to serve, to educated and inform them about fire safety and prevention."

Despite that statement, they did not comment any further on the fire.