Man shot and killed at Philadelphia apartment building, person of interest in custody, police say

A man was shot and killed in the Fairhill section of Philadelphia on Friday morning, according to police.

The shooting happened inside a rowhome apartment building on the 2800 block of Hope Street.

Police said the victim, a 60-year-old man, was shot in the chest and taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:20 a.m.

There are over 20 witnesses to the shooting between the first- and second-floor apartments in the rowhome building, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said at the scene.

Small said the shooting may have stemmed from a dispute. After that, real-time crime cameras showed a man walking away from the scene and getting into a car that fled the scene.

That car was stopped by police at 2nd Street and Lehigh Avenue, about a half mile from the scene. Police took the man into custody and recovered a gun from the car. The man is considered a person of interest in the shooting, Small said.

Police recovered a shell casing in the stairwell of the apartment building.