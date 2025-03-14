Child and adult killed, another child injured in house fire in Philadelphia's Fairhill neighborhood

A woman and child were killed and another child was critically injured after a fire ripped through a home in the Fairhill section of Philadelphia early Friday morning, fire officials said.

The fire broke out on the 3000 block of North 4th Street in Fairhill around 3:40 a.m.

Firefighters rescued a total of six people from the building and four were taken to hospitals: a male and female adult and two children, Acting Executive Chief Daniel McCarty said at the scene.

A 45-year-old woman was taken to Temple University Hospital in extremely critical condition and later pronounced dead.

The children, a boy and a girl, were taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, where the girl was pronounced dead. The boy is in extremely critical condition.

During the firefight, crews made access to the basement of the home using cutting tools and through a side alleyway. The two children were located in the basement where there were heavy fire and smoke conditions and a lot of stored items making it difficult to navigate, McCarty said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.