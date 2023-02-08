Watch CBS News
Nearly 5 million bottles of Fabuloso cleaner recalled for bacteria risk

By Irina Ivanova

Colgate-Palmolive is recalling 4.9 million bottles of Fabuloso all-purpose cleaner because of possible bacterial contamination.

The cleaners were sold at Dollar General, Family Dollar, The Home Depot, Sam's Club, Walmart and other major retailers, as well as online at Amazon.com elsewhere, between December 2022 and January 2023. The manufacturer is recalling an additional 56,000 units sold in Canada.

The cleaners could be contaminated with Pseudomonas bacteria, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission and the manufacturer. Pseudomonas,which are present in soil and water, pose a threat to people with weakened immune systems, lung conditions or who use external medical devices, according to the CPSC.

No infections have been reported in connection with the recall, the CPSC said. Colgate-Palmolive is recalling the cleaners "because a preservative was not added at the intended levels during manufacturing. With inadequate preservative, there is a risk of bacteria growth in the recalled products," the company said in a statement.

six bottles of cleaner
Colgate-Palmolive

Buyers are asked to stop using the product and contact Colgate-Palmolive for a replacement or refund. Instructions for requesting a refund can be found at fabulosorecall.com.

The affected products and UPC codes are as follows:

Lavender ScentUPC #
Fabuloso® Original Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Lavender Scent, 16.9 OZ + 30% Free Bonus Pack (22 FL OZ)035000995025
Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Lavender Scent, 56 FL OZ035000530325
Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Lavender Scent, 128 FL OZ035000530585
Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Lavender Scent, 169 FL OZ035000531223
Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Lavender Scent, 210 FL OZ035000531230
Fabuloso® Professional All Purpose Cleaner & Degreaser, Lavender Scent, 1 GALLON035110043074
 
 
Refreshing Lemon Scent 
Fabuloso® Original Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 16.9 OZ + 30% Free Bonus Pack (22 FL OZ)035000995018
Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 33.8 FL OZ035000974716
Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 56 FL OZ035000470416
Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 128 FL OZ035000973542
Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 169 FL OZ035000969873
 

Passion of Fruits Scent 
Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Passion of Fruits Scent, 33.8 FL OZ035000530981
Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Passion of Fruits Scent, 56 FL OZ035000530301
Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Passion of Fruits Scent, 128 FL OZ035000530608
Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Passion of Fruits Scent, 169 FL OZ035000458162
 
 
Spring Fresh Scent 
Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner Bleach Alternative 2X Concentrated Formula, Spring Fresh Scent, 56 FL OZ035000530998
 
 
Ocean Scent 
Fabuloso® Professional All Purpose Cleaner & Degreaser, Ocean Scent, 1 GALLON035110043739

The company noted that only some scents and formulations are being recalled, with Fabuloso Antibacterial products not affected.

First published on February 8, 2023 / 10:34 AM

