Eye Closer: The best of CBS Philadelphia from March 13-17

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - It was a week of taking action, finding resolutions and celebrating the ability in disability. We're taking a look back at the work local students are doing to end gun violence, how one woman is working to get health care for all and the coffee shop that is "brewing" opportunities for those with disabilities.

Here's what our CBS News Philadelphia team has worked on this week:

Minivan crashes into Philadelphia police headquarters

A minivan slammed into the front entrance of the Philadelphia Public Services Building early Tuesday morning. The building was damaged but luckily, no one was injured. Police say the 71-year-old driver is facing several charges and was ordered a mental health evaluation.

If you or someone you know is struggling emotionally, you're not alone. CBS News Philadelphia has compiled a list of free, confidential resources to help you in taking the first step to feeling better.

Hatboro Standoff forces residents to endure hours of uncertainty

Neighbors, parents, and students endured hours of uncertainty and disruption during a standoff between a man and police on Wednesday, March 15. Neighbors were forced to stay inside their homes and shelter in place during the 14-hour standoff.

Philadelphia teens take action to address gun violence epidemic

Sixty students from 14 different high schools gathered for a first-of-its-kind safe summit on Wednesday. The students' goal is to make the trip to and from school safer. They hope to develop a relationship with the Philadelphia Police Department and work to create a plan unique to their school community.

Sea Isle balcony collapse: Contractor company operated without permits

The grieving family of 43-year-old Jose Pereira, who was killed after a balcony collapse in Sea Isle City last month, is speaking out and demanding answers. Pereira was working at the Spinnaker Condominium Complex in February when an eighth-floor balcony above him collapsed. His mother is trying to understand why more wasn't done to prevent her son's death.

Meet the Paoli Hospital ER technician beating the odds

Fox Ryker is a busy emergency room technician at Paoli Hospital, on his way to medical school. You would never know he also lives with a disability. Ryker is on the autism spectrum, a developmental disorder that impairs the ability to communicate and interact.

Bitty & Beau's Coffee brewing opportunities for people with disabilities

The local coffee shop is celebrating the ability in disability by trying to change one of the biggest challenges the community faces: employment. The Bethlehem store is one of 20 locations across 12 states that employ hundreds with disabilities across the United States.

Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade on CBS3

More than 200 units participated in the parade hosted by the St. Patrick's Day Observance Association, including marching bands, Irish dancers, Irish cultural groups and Philadelphia Police and Fire Units. Did you miss the parade? Don't worry, watch some of the highlights here.

Lorina Marshall-Blake is working to get health care to all

Rev. Dr. Lorina Marshall-Blake is a woman who wears many hats, including ensuring all communities have access to and understand health care resources. Marshall-Blake was recently named one of Pennsylvania's most influential women in politics.

Black Girls Run in Philadelphia reclaim their lives with camaraderie

Black Girls Run is a national organization created in 2009. The Philadelphia chapter meets Friday mornings before sunrise for a run along Kelly Drive. Dozens of members run at different paces and for different lengths but they all push each other to be better.