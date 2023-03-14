Sea Isle balcony collapse: Lawmakers looking to prevent future tragedies

Lawmakers looking at changes to prevent future tragedies after deadly Sea Isle balcony collapse

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- It's been nearly two weeks since a condo balcony collapsed in Sea Isle City and killed a worker.

As the investigation continues, lawmakers are already looking at changes to prevent future tragedies.

Every day when she walks Sea Isle City's beach, Linda Harrison passes the towering Spinnaker Complex, except on the day two weeks ago when this eighth-floor balcony collapsed, killing worker Jose Pereira.

"I walk here every day around the time that that happened, and that day, I wasn't here. And I think I would've been really frightened," Harrison said.

She was also stunned when we told her New Jersey doesn't require structural inspections of multi-family high-rises after they're built.

"I'm kind of surprised they didn't have that sort of inspection before," Harrison said. "It's a little frightening."

State Sen. Troy Singleton, of Burlington County, was also surprised when he first learned that. He's been closely following the investigation into the Sea Isle balcony collapse.

"And it immediately took my mind back to Florida, when we saw what happened in Florida, which was the impetus for why we actually did this legislation," Sen. Singleton said.

The Surfside Florida condo collapse, which killed 98 people, convinced Sen. Singleton to help introduce Senate Bill 2760 last summer.

The legislation requires engineers to inspect the structural integrity of multi-story high rises before, during, and in particular, years after construction.

Sen. Singleton says that currently buildings like the Spinnaker are inspected by the Department of Community Affairs every two to five years.

"But it does a lot of cosmetic, sort of, review when the inspectors come out," Sen Singleton said. "This actually delves a little deeper to make sure that the buildings are structurally sound."

CBS News Philadelphia requested state inspection records for the Spinnaker, so far we have not heard back. However, records we obtained from Sea Isle City show most of the city's inspections focused on electrical and plumbing work.

"I think what happened in Sea Isle City tells us that we can't wait any longer," Sen. Singleton said.

As the investigation continues into what led to this balcony collapse, Harrison hopes Sen. Singleton's legislation becomes law, so she doesn't have to walk past the site of another tragedy.

"I do hope that they do have some sort of inspections," Harrison said.

The bill is currently in the senate budget and appropriations committee.

Sen. Singleton hopes it will eventually pass the legislature this year.