Pennsauken, New Jersey police conducting explosive test, no cause for alarm, officials say

Residents in Pennsauken, New Jersey, were warned that they might hear a loud boom Tuesday morning as part of a lesson for members of the Junior Police Academy.

The Camden County Sheriff's Department bomb squad team will be conducting the demonstration. There will also be demos from the tactical team and the debut of a new dog robot, county officials say.

The explosion is set to happen between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Tuesday and there is no cause for alarm.

If you live in Camden, Gloucester, or Burlington counties, or maybe across the Delaware River from Pennsauken, you might hear something. Officials say there is no cause for concern.