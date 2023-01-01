Explosion causes rowhomes to collapse in Port Richmond

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It's been a devastating start to the new year for neighbors in Port Richmond. An early morning explosion collapsed two homes, a third home was compromised and sent multiple people to the hospital on Sunday.

Officials say three people were pulled from the debris.

Neighbors on the 3500 block of Miller Street were woken up around 2:45 a.m. just after they got home from celebrating the new year.

"It's just completely flattened," Jay Kimberly said. "There's nothing left."

Piles of rubble, broken windows and destroyed homes are all that's left from a New Year's Day.

"All of the sudden I mean the biggest explosion," Kimberly said. "Boom. The entire house shook on its foundation."

Neighbors in Port Richmond woke up to a gas explosion at around 2:30 AM just after getting home from celebrating the new year.



Police say the explosion caused two row homes to collapse & a third home was impacted.



Here are some photos from Jay Kimberly who lives in the area: pic.twitter.com/zLs8rZ6ng6 — Marcella Baietto (@MarcellaBaietto) January 1, 2023

"It's kind of like a video game. You know, in my house, my wife and I just got home from being out for the new year. Put the baby down and then the explosion happened. We were just worried. Bunch of confusion and then just kind of making sure my neighbors were OK," a neighbor said. "Debris all over the place. The whole house is down across the way. Kind of ran over there and made sure everything was all right. We were pulling debris off of the house and making sure everybody is out of there. It's kind of scary. You never know what you're going to find down there."

Officials say that a bomb squad was on location as the cause of the explosion was unknown.

Kimberly says he ran out of his house at around 3 a.m. and followed the plume of smoke from the explosion. Arriving on the scene before any firefighters.

"I was probably the third or fourth person there," Kimberly said. "We just started yelling 'is there anybody there? Can anyone hear us?'"

Through the dust and debris, Kimberly and a group of neighbors spotted a leg trapped under a piece of plywood.

"Myself and two other gentlemen lifted it up and low and behold it was an older woman, probably in her 80s in her nightgown," Kimberly said.

"We pulled her out of the corner house," Joe said.

One of the victims has since returned to the scene and says his girlfriend, another victim, was okay.

A neighbor spoke with CBS about how he remembers the explosion and its immediate aftereffects. He was sitting in his car with his girlfriend when the two rowhomes exploded.

“A walking miracle”- Chris tells @CBSPhiladelphia he was sitting in his car with his girlfriend when the two row homes exploded in the Port Richmond neighborhood. His shirt is covered in blood. He’s one of 3 injured. pic.twitter.com/fAPScr51Rw — Wakisha Bailey_CBSPhilly (@NewsWakisha) January 1, 2023

The fire department along with L&I and PGW were all at the scene investigating the explosion. Crews worked to clean up the debris and rubble.

PGW in a statement reminds the public that "all utilities...add a rotten egg smell to natural gas. If you smell a rotten egg-like smell, please call 215-235-1212. This line is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week."

Officials say at least five people were taken to the hospital with injuries including Chris Heinsinger.

"I'm just grateful that me and everybody else are still alive," Heinsinger said.

A man remains hospitalized in critical condition while two other people are listed in stable condition. The condition of the other two is unknown, police say.

Utilities needed to be shut off in the area so that the department could go in and make sure everyone is safe. Police stressed that it is very fortunate that no one died.

As officials continue to investigate what caused the explosion, neighbors are leaning on each other after a shocking start to 2023.

The fire marshal says the explosion is still under investigation.

Displaced residents from the explosion can temporarily stay at the Samuel Recreation Center on Gaul if needed. The Red Cross is also providing food and assistance.