"Exercise snacking": a way to stay fit, active during holidays

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- 'Tis the season for holiday festivities, which often means a lot of eating and drinking and weight gain. But it doesn't have to be that way.

Many of us tend to overindulge over the holidays with festivities starting at Thanksgiving and going through New Year. Experts with a few strategic moves say you can enjoy the season without the traditional weight gain.

From holiday treats to carbs and casseroles, extra calories can be the gift that keeps on giving.

"People can put on anywhere from .8 to 3.3 pounds in the holiday from mid-November to mid-January," health and fitness expert Joey Thurman said.

The health and fitness expert says there are ways to maintain your weight this holiday season. It starts with slowing down while you eat.

"That starts with looking at your food, cooking your food, smelling your food. So, right there you start to just produce those digestive enzymes in your mouth and your body so you can start breaking down the food," Thurman said.

Thurman says to give yourself some grace and allow yourself the food you've been craving but prepare for it.

"Those few days ahead of time think about cutting down your calories a little bit whether it's weighing your food or just being mindful of your portion size. Try to have protein first, your veggies and things that are fibrous that fill you up," Thurman said.

Thurman says to try exercise snacking, a short workout before you eat.

A number of scientific studies show that this can lead to gains in fitness and health overall. After you eat, take a short walk.

"Why? Because that's a digestion, a prokinetic, so that helps burns the calories, and if it's cold outside and you get that shiver that increases your metabolic rate because your core temperature has to increase," Thurman said.

Like every other time of the year, make sure you stay hydrated. It's also important to get plenty of sleep over the holidays, experts say.

Those who are sleep deprived tend to be hungrier and consume more calories.