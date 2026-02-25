Woman whose allegations led to charges against ex-Pennsylvania police officer speaks out: "I am at peace"

A woman whose allegations helped lead to child sexual abuse charges against a former part-time Delaware County police officer is speaking publicly for the first time, after he was shot and killed during a confrontation with officers.

Victoria Collier Payne told CBS News Philadelphia she experienced a range of emotions after learning her uncle, Francis Collier, had been killed Wednesday when police attempted to arrest him in Bala Cynwyd.

"My initial emotion was shock, just because something I had been dealing with for so long was finally coming to an end," Payne said. "And then sadness more for the child within me."

Authorities said Collier, 38, was charged Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office with crimes, including rape of a child. Officials said the charges stemmed from allegations made by multiple women. Police said officers spotted Collier in his vehicle Wednesday while serving an arrest warrant. Investigators said Collier opened fire, and officers returned fire, killing him.

Payne said the abuse began in 2004, when she was 6 years old and Collier, her dad's brother, was living in her family's home.

"[The abuse] was happening on a regular basis," she said. "I would've been about 6 years old and about to finish kindergarten. I was a vibrant and outgoing student, and then all of a sudden, I shifted."

She said she told her mother, who believed her. Payne said she recalls that Collier, who was a teenager at the time, underwent a mandated psychosexual evaluation and that recommendations were made to his parents.

"It was challenging for my family," she said.

For years, Payne said she kept her experience largely private. That changed late last year after someone sent her a social media post showing Collier being welcomed to a special victims unit and reading to children.

"It honestly disturbed me. And I feared for the kids," she said. "I have to find the strength to come forward because if I don't, there's potentially so many more victims."

Payne said she reported the abuse in December, contacting local police in the community where the abuse occurred. She later spoke with investigators from the Attorney General's Office. She said she and the second accuser were interviewed separately.

"We were interviewed independently completely," she said. "We ultimately knew similar things had happened to us."

Collier had also served as a part-time police officer in Morton Borough in Delaware County. The department previously said he was placed on unpaid leave in December after being contacted about the investigation and later resigned. The department said no criminal allegations were made against him during his tenure there.

Payne said knowing there won't be a trial brings complicated emotions.

"It's bittersweet," she said. "I'm grateful I don't have to rehash all of this through a court process."

She also questioned Collier's actions during the attempted arrest.

"If you're truly innocent on this many charges, then why did you take a very guilty way out," she said. "I think that it proves the truth, and because of that, I am at peace, in a sense."

Payne said she decided to speak publicly with the support of her husband and therapist. She said she has been in therapy since early 2022.

"I finally had the strength," she said.

She said she hopes sharing her story encourages other survivors to come forward.

"Do not ever blame yourself," Payne said. "And don't think that you're alone."

Today, Payne lives in Clifton Heights with her husband. She said she is proud of the life they are building together and hopeful about starting a family.

"It took a lot of strength," she said. "There's nothing I take more pride in than being his wife and building the little family we're trying to create. Knowing the person that hurt me isn't here anymore makes a big difference."

Authorities have said there is no ongoing threat to the public in connection with the shooting.

This story includes references to an alleged sexual assault. If you or someone you know needs help, the RAINN National Sexual Assault Hotline (800-656-HOPE) and the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (Dial 988) can help.