Ex-boyfriend arrested in connection to North Philadelphia double stabbing: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police have arrested a 28-year-old man in connection to a double stabbing in North Philadelphia Monday that critically injured a 5-year-old girl and a 37-year-old woman.

Sean Tucker was arrested and charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault. Police say Tucker is the woman's ex-boyfriend.

The 5-year-old was stabbed multiple times inside the first-floor living room of a home and was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital by police and placed in critical condition.

The 37-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times on both sides of her body and was placed in critical condition at Temple University Hospital, authorities said.

The incident happened on the 1800 block of North 20th Street just after 7:30 p.m. Monday.