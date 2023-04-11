5-year-old girl hospitalized in North Philadelphia double stabbing: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 5-year-old girl was critically injured during a double stabbing in North Philadelphia Monday night, police said.

The incident happened on the 1800 block of North 20th Street just after 7:30 p.m.

Police said the 5-year-old was stabbed multiple times inside the first floor living room of a home. She was transported to St. Christopher's Hospital by police and placed in critical condition.

A 37-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times on both sides of her body, authorities said. She was placed in critical condition at Temple University Hospital, according to police.

No weapons were recovered and no arrests were made, police said.