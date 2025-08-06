Arrest made in string of 6 burglaries in Ewing Township, New Jersey

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a string of six house burglaries in Ewing Township, New Jersey, last week, according to police.

Police said Austin Pember of East Windsor, Mercer County, was arrested and charged with burglary, theft, credit card theft, trespass and attempted burglary.

Ewing Township police executed a search warrant at a home in Trenton on July 31, where they claim they collected evidence linking Pember to six burglaries last week, Police Chief Al Rhodes said in a news release.

According to police, the burglaries happened overnight last Monday into Tuesday on River Road, Bernard Drive and Scudder Road.

CBS News Philadelphia obtained home security video last week showing a suspect appearing to attempt to break into a car before police said at least six homes in the same neighborhood were burglarized.

One victim told CBS News Philadelphia that the suspect, now identified as Pember, broke into their home through a back door and stole his son's keys and his car, which was parked in the driveway.

Another home surveillance video showed what appeared to be the same person walking around a different home in the same neighborhood. The homeowner told CBS News Philadelphia that the suspect smashed a window, climbed into their house through the garage and stole his wife's wallet, bag and car key.

Another neighbor's car, television and phone were also stolen, according to another neighbor.

Police said the investigation remains active and additional charges could still come down.