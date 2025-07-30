Families are on high alert after burglaries in Ewing Township, New Jersey: "Just feel real violated"

Families are on high alert after a rash of burglaries in Ewing Township, New Jersey

Many families in a New Jersey township are on high alert after a rash of burglaries happened in one night while many of the victims were sleeping.

Home security video obtained by CBS News Philadelphia shows a suspect in the act of trying to break into a car before police said someone had burglarized at least seven homes in the same neighborhood in Ewing Township.

"The individual came through our back sunroom, into our family room, into the kitchen and found keys on the table, my laptop, my son's Bluetooth speaker," said Norman, who asked us not to use his last name.

Norman said his family was sleeping when the burglar broke in through a back door and managed to steal his son's keys and his car parked in the driveway.

"Just feel real violated. Someone had the audacity to just come inside the house and walked around in our first floor," Norman said.

Another video showed what appeared to be the same person walking around a different home around the corner. The homeowner didn't want to go on camera, but said the thief smashed a window, climbed in through the garage, and once inside the home, stole his wife's wallet, bag and car key.

JoAnn Miller said her neighbor's car, television and phone were also stolen.

"They climbed in the window over their sink in their kitchen area from the outside, how they got through that I don't know," Miller said.

According to Ewing Township police, the burglaries happened overnight Monday into Tuesday on River Road, Bernard Drive and Scudder Road.

Police are now providing the following tips to residents to help prevent home burglaries:

Secure Doors and Windows: Ensure all doors and windows are locked, even when you're at home. Install a Security System: A home security system with alarms, cameras, and motion detectors can deter burglars. Make sure to advertise the presence with signs or stickers. Use Motion-Activated Lighting: Install motion sensor lights around the exterior of your home, or smart lighting to activate lights. Keep Valuables Out of Sight: Don't leave valuable items where they can be viewed from the outside. Be Cautious with Social Media: Avoid posting about vacations or trips until you return. Secure your Garage: Don't forget to lock your garage or any doorways that lead into your home.

Norman said his family's nerves are still rattled.

"Thank God he didn't hurt anyone, but at least just be charged for his crime," he said.

Police did not want to release specific details that would jeopardize the investigation, but they said one car has been recovered.

Anyone with information or video footage can contact Detective Massi at dmassi@ewingnj.org or 609-882-1313 x 5566.