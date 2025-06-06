Odunde Festival, Philadelphia Pride festivities, Halsey, more things to do this weekend

After a week of hard work, we're moving and grooving right into this weekend, Philly!

Pride month festivities continue for the second weekend in a row, plus Sunday marks 50 years of the Odunde Festival – the largest African American street festival in the country! This weekend, country hitmaker Luke Bryan will join a lineup of artists at the annual 92.5 XTU Anniversary Show in South Jersey on Friday, and the crowds will continue Saturday when Halsey takes the stage for the pop star's latest tour.

Whether you're looking to get outside and into the action at a street festival or would rather stay inside for a showstopping musical or live performance, we've got you covered. Here's what's happening in the Philadelphia region this weekend.

50 years of Odunde Festival

The energy is building in South Philadelphia as organizers prepare to celebrate a golden milestone: the 50th anniversary of the Odunde Festival — one of the largest and longest-running African American street festivals in North America.

Founded in 1975 by the late Lois Fernandez, the Odunde Festival began as a one-block celebration of African culture, tradition and unity. Today, it spans 16 city blocks, welcomes over 500,000 attendees, and features more than 150 vendors from around the world.

This year's festival takes place on Sunday, June 8, 2025, between 23rd and South streets with live performances from hip-hop legends Rakim and Doug E. Fresh. The festival is free to the public, and guests can browse beautiful antiques, vibrant gowns and art that touches the soul.

Don't miss this chance to immerse yourself in another cultural celebration in the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection.

92.5 XTU Anniversary Show with Luke Bryan

If this week's warm weather had you craving some country gold, then you've come to the right place.

This Friday is the 92.5 XTU Anniversary Show headlined by none other than certified country music hitmaker Luke Bryan, at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey.

The "Play It Again" singer and beloved American Idol judge will be joined by country artists like George Birge, Ashland Craft and Adrien Nunez, plus DJ Rock!

Tickets to this sure sign of summertime are available online for as low as $217. Showtime is 7 p.m.

Halsey's For My Last Trick tour at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Country music isn't your thing? No problem. Halsey is keeping Philadelphia-area fans fed this weekend, and you won't want to miss it.

The "Bad At Love" singer is coming to the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion this Saturday for a stop on the For My Last Trick tour. Alvvays and Hope Tala are also scheduled to grace the stage during the Saturday night show.

Showtime is 7 p.m. Tickets to see Halsey at Camden's Freedom Mortgage Pavilion start at $40.

The Head And The Heart's Aperture Tour at The Met

Music fans looking for a more chill vibe will find their fill at The Met Philadelphia on North Broad Street. The Head And The Heart is currently touring for their latest album, "Aperture," which was released in May, and will take the stage Friday night.

The indie-folk band known for hits like "Rivers and Roads" and "Honeybee" is set to be joined by Futurebirds and Anna Graves during their show at The Met.

The show is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday. Ticket prices start at $54.

Wayne Brady live at City Winery

Musical theater star, actor and producer Wayne Brady will bring his talents to City Winery for two shows this Saturday night.

The two-time Emmy Award winner and Grammy-nominated performer is set to bring the laughs, stories, songs and much more to the City of Brotherly Love. Tickets are still available for both shows. Doors to the early show open at 5 p.m. and showtime is 6 p.m. Doors to the late show open at 8:30 p.m. and showtime is 9:30 p.m.

Ticket prices start at $50.

The Wiz at the Academy of Music

Fans of Wayne Brady will also be happy to hear that the Tony Award-winning musical, "The Wiz," is also in town at the Academy of Music in Philadelphia.

"The Wiz" and its incredible multi-genre score (encompassing sounds ranging from soul, gospel, rock and 1970s funk) will be in town until June 15.

Musical theater fans can score tickets to this fan favorite all weekend long. Tickets are available for Friday night, Saturday afternoon and night, and Sunday afternoon and night.

Evil Genius hosts Pride block party, rave and drag show

Head to Evil Genius Beer Company this Saturday for color, cheer and endless pints of beer! Evil Genius Beer Company is kicking off Pride month with an epic lineup of festivities, including a block party from 12-7 p.m. outside of Fishtown Lab, a Pride Drag Showcase from noon- 2 p.m., and to cap off the night, a Pride Rave from 7-11 p.m.!

The Pride Block Party will have all the necessary celebratory fixings – live music, photo ops, food and drink stations, and LGBTQ+ vendors to shop from.

Evil Genius Beer Company will also have its official Pride month beer, #LoveisLove. A portion of the proceeds from every sale of the strawberry blonde ale will be donated to The Trevor Project.

Don't miss out on this jam-packed day of Philly Pride and cheer at Evil Genius Beer Company!

Big Wig Brunch at Punch Line Philly

Is Big Wig Brunch ever going to miss a Saturday at Punch Line Philly? There's a better chance of the Cowboys winning a Super Bowl in the 21st century.

Every Saturday at noon from June 7 to Aug. 30, the Ultimate Drag Experience takes center stage in Fishtown. Guests can enjoy high-energy brunches as these queens perform their favorite numbers.

Seating is first come, first served. Tickets start at $25, and there is a two-drink minimum per person.

Philly Indie Book & Jazz Festival

It's a celebration of creativity, community and culture with the Philly Indie Book & Jazz Festival this weekend.

The fifth annual event will be at the Miles Mack Playground in West Philly at 732 North 36th Street on Saturday, June 7, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Excited to bring authors, literacy and community resources to the scene, the Just For Us Girls Foundation's reading program, Read 1000, partnered with Literacy Moments Magazine to celebrate the city's thriving community of authors and talented jazz musicians, as said in a news release about the event.

Tickets for the event are free. Highlights of the festival are author readings and panels, live jazz performances, book signings, a kids zone and plenty more.

Festivalgoers will be able to meet New York Times Best Seller and Philadelphia Native Omar Tyree, Youth Author John Xavier, local authors Donna King, Tony Wrice, Janella Dobbs and many more.

The festival promises a day filled with literary exploration, soulful jazz performances and community connection, according to the release.

Eddie Levert at City Winery

Eddie Levert, one of the lead singers of the legendary group The O'Jays and father of Gerald and Sean Levert, will be in Philadelphia this weekend as part of his One of a Kind tour.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee will be at the City Winery in Center City on Sunday, June 8.

Tickets range from $50 to $75 with mezzanine, rear gallery, gallery, premier and stage premier seats, according to the City Winery website.

For the first show, doors open at 4 p.m. and the show is expected to start at 5 p.m. For the second show that night, doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show is expected to start at 8:30 p.m.

"This tour is just what it's called – One of a Kind – and I look forward to bringing some of my best sounds to the stage—old and new," said Eddie Levert in a news release about the event. "Music is a labor of love for me, and I'm so grateful for the years of support from my fans. They are the reason my journey is still going strong."