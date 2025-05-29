Watch CBS News
Local News

Police searching for escaped prisoner in Media, Pennsylvania

By Madeleine Wright, Joe Holden, Ed Specht

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

Police are searching for a prisoner who escaped from the Delaware County Courthouse in Media, Pennsylvania, the county's district attorney's office and borough officials confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia.

A Media borough spokesperson said the prisoner escaped from custody from the county's sheriff's department.

Sources identified the escapee as Taqwa Wilson of Philadelphia, who was in custody for a stolen car and DUI. Sources say Wilson was in custody, got out of handcuffs, and then escaped the Media courthouse through a fire escape door.

taqwa-wilson.jpg
Delaware County law enforcement sources

The prisoner was last seen going north on Olive Street from 4th Street, according to the borough spokesperson.

Officials are asking nearby residents to shelter in place.

The Media Borough Police Department, the Delaware County Sheriff, other local, state and federal agencies are actively looking for the escaped prisoner.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Madeleine Wright

Madeleine Wright is a bilingual general assignment reporter for CBS News Philadelphia who is fluent in Spanish. She joined the team in January 2022 and was named the Delaware County reporter in July 2023.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.