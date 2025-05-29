Police searching for escaped prisoner in Media, Pennsylvania

Police are searching for a prisoner who escaped from the Delaware County Courthouse in Media, Pennsylvania, the county's district attorney's office and borough officials confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia.

A Media borough spokesperson said the prisoner escaped from custody from the county's sheriff's department.

Sources identified the escapee as Taqwa Wilson of Philadelphia, who was in custody for a stolen car and DUI. Sources say Wilson was in custody, got out of handcuffs, and then escaped the Media courthouse through a fire escape door.

The prisoner was last seen going north on Olive Street from 4th Street, according to the borough spokesperson.

Officials are asking nearby residents to shelter in place.

The Media Borough Police Department, the Delaware County Sheriff, other local, state and federal agencies are actively looking for the escaped prisoner.

This is a developing story and will be updated.