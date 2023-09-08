Watch CBS News
Local News

Police K-9 recovering after heat-related illness searching for Danelo Cavalcante

By Hayley D'Amico

/ CBS Philadelphia

Police K-9 recovering after injury while searching for Danelo Cavalcante
Police K-9 recovering after injury while searching for Danelo Cavalcante 00:36

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) -- Loki, the Pennsylvania State Police K-9 who has been assisting in the search for escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante, is recovering after suffering a heat-related illness during the search.

Police say he was released from the veterinary hospital Thursday after getting injured earlier in the week. 

The humidity and record-high temperatures in the area have made the search very challenging.

"He is doing well," said Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens during Thursday's press conference, "and is expected to make a full recovery and return to work within the next week."

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, state police thanked the veterinary staff for their care of Loki.  

Cavalcante has been on the run since he escaped from Chester County Prison on August 31. The search has since consisted of hundreds of law enforcement officers, K-9s, aviation units and various types of technology.

First published on September 8, 2023 / 3:17 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.