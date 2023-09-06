Longwood Gardens to reopen Thursday after being closed due to Danelo Cavalcante search

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (CBS) -- After temporarily closing its gates due to the Chester County escaped prisoner, Danelo Cavalcante, Longwood Gardens has decided to reopen Thursday. The search is currently on its seventh day.

The Chester County garden center announced the news in a tweet Wednesday just after 5 p.m.

As we have navigated this moment of difficulty, we are reminded that the spirit of Longwood endures through the joy it brings to so many of you. We are relieved to be able to open our gates tomorrow & we are hopeful there will be a resolution to this unfolding story soon. pic.twitter.com/rOtluMwiqd — Longwood Gardens (@longwoodgardens) September 6, 2023

Thank you for your patience and support during this unprecedented time. With Police activity shifting to the east, Longwood property is no longer part of the search radius & the situation poses no risk to Longwood Guests and Staff.



The Gardens will open 9/7 at our regular time. — Longwood Gardens (@longwoodgardens) September 6, 2023

The announcement comes just two days after Cavalcante was spotted on surveillance cameras at Longwood Gardens twice on Monday night. Authorities shared the update and surveillance images Tuesday in their investigation update.

READ MORE: Danelo Cavalcante update: What you need to know about Chester County Prison escape, timeline and more

Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante was seen on a trail camera at Longwood Gardens in East Marlborough Township, Chester County, Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania State Police

Cavalcante was seen on the same surveillance camera twice at Longwood Gardens once at 8:21 p.m. and again at 9:33 p.m. Monday night, Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said.

Longwood Gardens was first closed back on Saturday, Sept. 2 and has been closed since. The Chester County garden center communicated its closing protocols daily with the public over social media and through their website.

Based on the recommendation of authorities, we will be closed today, September 2, as the search for the escaped prisoner from Chester County Prison continues. We apologize for the inconvenience. Please check our website for updates, and thank you for your understanding. pic.twitter.com/Ncx80LHBiU — Longwood Gardens (@longwoodgardens) September 2, 2023

Longwood Gardens provided an additional statement on its website regarding the decision to open after the search for Cavalcante has shifted areas.

"Update on Escaped Prisoner from Chester County Prison The search for Danelo Cavalcante has moved east toward Creek Road and is no longer active on Longwood's property. As always, the health and safety of our Guests and Staff remain our highest priority. While the search for the escaped prisoner continues, with the focus moving away from the Gardens, we are now able to open the Gardens to the public once again. Please note that the Meadow Garden will remain closed. We sincerely thank our law enforcement as they work tirelessly to apprehend the prisoner."