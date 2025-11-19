Philadelphia Union place Ernst Tanner on leave after MLS reopens misconduct investigation

The Philadelphia Union have placed sporting director Ernst Tanner on administrative leave after Major League Soccer reopened its investigation into alleged misconduct.

The move comes one day after The Guardian published an investigation into allegations made against Tanner. An MLS investigation into the team boss was closed earlier this year.

"While a recent MLS investigation was unable to corroborate allegations involving Sporting Director Ernst Tanner, MLS has advised the Union that it will be reopening the investigation and the Union continues to cooperate fully," the team said in a statement. "Throughout this process, our top priority remains the well-being of our players, fans, staff, and community."

According to The Guardian, Tanner was the subject of multiple complaints from the MLS Players Association throughout his seven years with Philadelphia, which alleged he used racist, sexist and homophobic language and had inappropriate contact with a staff member.

"The Philadelphia Union takes all allegations of misconduct extremely seriously and is committed to maintaining a safe, respectful, and inclusive environment for everyone associated with our club. Discrimination, harassment, or abusive conduct of any kind has no place here, and all staff are required to complete annual sensitivity training," the Union statement said.

In a statement, Ernst Tanner said, "I continue to firmly deny these accusations. My priority is the team, the employees, and the Philadelphia Union community, particularly at this important time when the team has the opportunity to continue to excel in the playoffs. I will cooperate fully with the League's investigation as I work to clear my good name and reputation."

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to MLS for comment and is waiting to hear back.

Tanner was hired by Philadelphia in 2018 after spending 24 years with three European soccer clubs. In 2022, he was named the 2022 MLS Sporting Executive of the Year.