Pennsylvania man charged in murder-for-hire plot to kill ex-girlfriend, 2 other men she dated, officials say

A Dresher, Pennsylvania, man was arrested in a murder-for-hire plot to kill his ex-girlfriend and two men she dated after they broke up, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said.

Eric Berkowitz, 41, of Dresher in Upper Dublin Township, was charged with criminal solicitation for murder, attempted murder and other offenses Wednesday, according to the DA's office.

On Tuesday, officials said that Steven Luker, an Upper Dublin resident, contacted police and said that Berkowitz offered him $5,000 to murder his ex-girlfriend and two other people she dated in New York. Berkowitz also allegedly gave him a Mac 11 firearm and a "burner" cellphone.

According to the DA's office, Berkowitz planned to drive to New York on Wednesday and meet Luker outside one of the intended targets' homes. Berkowitz allegedly had the addresses of his ex-girlfriend and the two other men.

Investigators worked with Luker to record a conversation with Berkowitz, where he confirmed the plan to murder his ex-girlfriend and two other people she dated. Berkowitz allegedly told Luker he would "take care of the girl himself," according to the DA's office. The two planned to meet one street over from the home of one of the intended targets.

Berkowitz was arrested by police while he was inside an Uber after leaving his home. When he was arrested, he was carrying a duffel bag with a black Masterpiece Arms Grim Reaper firearm with a loaded magazine, according to the DA's office. He allegedly had 23 9mm rounds of ammunition, cocaine and a large amount of cash.

The DA's office said that Berkowitz's destination for his Uber was at a home in New York, which matched the address of his ex-girlfriend.

Berkowitz was denied bail and taken to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 20.