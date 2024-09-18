Philadelphia's Enon Tabernacle Church hosting annual financial wellness expo

Families in Philadelphia who need information about credit card debt, buying a home, or saving for retirement can get their questions answered this weekend. Enon Tabernacle Church in the city's Cedarbrook neighborhood is hosting its second annual financial wellness expo on Saturday.

More than 300 people attended last year, and organizers expect an even bigger turnout this year.

Rev. Kevin Murphy says dozens of vendors representing all areas of the system will offer information about financial literacy.

"No matter how much you have coming in, whether it's a little or a lot, you want to understand how to manage it and how to apply it," Murphy said.

Murphy encouraged Philadelphians to "come and take advantage of the resources that will be available." He says all vendors are vetted.

"We actually put people through an interview process to make sure they meet the standards that we want them to meet," Murphy said. "They are reputable firms."

The expo is free of charge and runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. People can register to attend online.