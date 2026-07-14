EMR Recycling resumes operations with new safety protocol in place following judge's ruling

EMR Recycling in Camden, New Jersey, has resumed operations with a number of new safety measures in place after a judge ordered the company could reopen earlier this month.

The metal recycling plant was shut down for weeks after a number of fires at the facility, most recently on May 29. EMR has blamed those fires mainly on improperly discarded lithium-ion batteries.

Camden officials called on state and federal agencies to close the facility, and on July 7, the city council unanimously voted against allowing the plant to reopen. But a Superior Court judge ruled that the city did not follow state and municipal rules in doing so, and lifted the temporary suspension. However, EMR was ordered to comply with a number of safety criteria before resuming operations.

In a statement, EMR said its phased reopening began on July 13 and expects to be fully operational by Friday, July 17.

The facility is operating under a new FireSMART framework, which stands for "Source, Manage, Assess, Respond and Train."

EMR says the new system will "reduce lithium-ion battery fire risk and strengthen incident response." Safety measures outlined in the framework include:

New inbound material inspection procedures to evaluate incoming scrap metal and identify lithium-ion batteries and other prohibited products

Site configuration improvements that separate materials into five areas that have dedicated fire suppression systems

New operating schedules to reduce volumes of unprocessed material

Continuous monitoring through the permanent 24/7 Fire Watch system to detect early signs of fire and provide real-time notifications to the Camden Fire Department

Advanced fire suppression systems

Enhanced workforce training

"[FireSMART] strengthens how we manage material before it reaches our facility, while it is on site, and if an incident occurs," EMR USA President Joe Balzano said in a statement. "We'll continue working with our employees, suppliers, first responders and policymakers to improve how these risks are managed and to keep making operations safer for our employees, our neighbors and the Camden community."

Camden residents have expressed their frustration over the repeated fires, and some believe their health has suffered as a result. In 2025, EMR pledged to invest nearly $7 million in the community and the Camden waterfront over the course of five years.