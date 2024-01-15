Emmys winners list for 2024: Live updates

The 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards have kicked off in Los Angeles, honoring the best in television. "Black-ish" star Anthony Anderson is hosting the ceremony for the first time, as the proceedings are being broadcast live from the Peacock Theater.

"Succession" led the way with 27 nominations for its fourth and final season. HBO also tied a record set by NBC in 1992, with four series, including "Succession," nominated for outstanding drama.

The awards, which are being broadcast live on Fox following the red carpet ceremony, are honoring TV shows that aired from June 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023. The 75th annual ceremony was initially set to take place in September but was postponed due to the dual writers' and actors' strikes that began in May and July, respectively.

Below is the full list of winners and nominees.

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Ayo Edibiri, "The Bear" — Winner

Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"



Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"

Juno Temple, "Ted Lasso"

Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"

Jessica Williams, "Shrinking"

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary" — Winner

Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Natasha Lyonne, "Poker Face"



Jenna Ortega, "Wednesday"

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus" — Winner

Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"

Meghann Fahy, "The White Lotus"

Sabrina Impacciatore, "The White Lotus"

Aubrey Plaza, "The White Lotus"

Rhea Seehorn, "Better Call Saul"

J. Smith-Cameron, "Succession"

Simona Tabasco, "The White Lotus"

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Matthew Macfayden, "Succession" — Winner

F. Murray Abraham, "The White Lotus"

Nicholas Braun, "Succession"

Michael Imperioli, "The White Lotus"

Theo James, "The White Lotus"

Alan Ruck, "Succession"



Will Sharpe, "The White Lotus"

Alexander Skarsgård, "Succession"

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear" — Winner

Anthony Carrigan, "Barry"

Phil Dunster, "Ted Lasso"

Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"

James Marsden, "Jury Duty"

Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary"



Henry Winkler, "Barry"

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear" — Winner

Bill Hader "Barry"

Jason Segel, "Shrinking"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Outstanding scripted variety series

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" — Winner

"A Black Lady Sketch Show"

"Saturday Night Live"



Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Niecy Nash-Betts, "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" — Winner

Annaleigh Ashford, "Welcome To Chippendales"

Maria Bello, "Beef"

Claire Danes, "Fleishman Is In Trouble"

Juliette Lewis, "Welcome To Chippendales"

Camila Morrone, "Daisy Jones & The Six"

Outstanding directing for a comedy series

Christopher Storer, "The Bear" — Winner

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Amy Sherman-Palladino, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Mary Lou Belli, "The Ms. Pat Show"

Declan Lowney, "Ted Lasso"

Tim Burton, "Wednesday"



Outstanding writing for a comedy series

Christopher Storer, "The Bear" — Winner

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Mekki Leeper, "Jury Duty"

John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese and Rob Turbovsky, "Only Murders in the Building"



Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, "The Other Two"



Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly and Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"



Outstanding reality competition program

"RuPaul's Drag Race" — Winner

"The Amazing Race"

"Survivor"



"Top Chef"

"The Voice"

Outstanding writing for a variety series

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" — Winner

"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"

"Late Night with Seth Meyers"

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

"Saturday Night Live"

Outstanding variety talk series

"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" — Winner

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"Late Night with Seth Meyers"

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

"The Problem with Jon Stewart"

Outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series or movie

Lee Sung Jin, "Beef" — Winner

Jake Schreier, "Beef"

Carl Franklin, "Dahmer: Monster - The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

Paris Barclay, "Dahmer: Monster - The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, "Fleishman is in Trouble"



Dan Trachtenberg, "Prey"

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Paul Walter Hauser, "Black Bird" — Winner

Murray Bartlett, "Welcome To Chippendales"

Richard Jenkins, "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"



Joseph Lee, "Beef"

Ray Liotta, "Black Bird"

Young Mazino, "Beef"

Jesse Plemons, "Love & Death"

Outstanding writing for a drama series

Jesse Armstrong, "Succession" — Winner

Beau Willimon, "Andor"

Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel and Brett Baer, "Bad Sisters"

Gordon Smith, "Better Call Saul"

Peter Gould, "Better Call Saul"

Craig Mazin, "The Last of Us"

Mike White, "The White Lotus"



Outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie

Lee Sung Jin, "Beef" — Winner

Joel Kim Booster, "Fire Island"

Taffy Brodesser-Akner, "Fleishman is in Trouble"

Patrick Aison and Dan Trachtenberg, "Prey"

Janine Nabers and Donald Glover, "Swarm"

Al Yankovic and Eric Appel, "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story"

Outstanding directing for a drama series

Mark Mylod, "Succession" — Winner

Benjamon Caron, "Andor"

Dearbhla Walsh, "Bad Sisters"

Peter Hoar, "The Last of Us"

Andrij Parekh, "Succession"

Lorene Scafaria, "Succession"



Mike White, "The White Lotus"

Outstanding variety special (live)

"Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium" — Winner

"The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna"

"Chris Rock: Selective Outrage"

"The Oscars"

"75th Annual Tony Awards"

Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Steven Yeun, "Beef" — Winner

Taron Egerton, "Black Bird"

Kumail Nanjiani, "Welcome To Chippendales"

Evan Peters, "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

Daniel Radcliffe, "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story"

Michael Shannon, "George & Tammy"

Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Ali Wong, "Beef" — Winner

Lizzie Caplan, "Fleishman Is In Trouble"

Jessica Chastain, "George & Tammy"

Dominique Fishback, "Swarm"

Katherine Hahn, "Tiny Beautiful Things"

Riley Keogh, "Daisy Jones & the Six"

Outstanding limited or anthology series

"Beef" — Winner

"Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

"Daisy Jones & the Six"

"Fleishman Is in Trouble"

"Obi-Wan Kenobi"