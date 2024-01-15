Emmys winners list for 2024: Live updates
The 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards have kicked off in Los Angeles, honoring the best in television. "Black-ish" star Anthony Anderson is hosting the ceremony for the first time, as the proceedings are being broadcast live from the Peacock Theater.
"Succession" led the way with 27 nominations for its fourth and final season. HBO also tied a record set by NBC in 1992, with four series, including "Succession," nominated for outstanding drama.
The awards, which are being broadcast live on Fox following the red carpet ceremony, are honoring TV shows that aired from June 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023. The 75th annual ceremony was initially set to take place in September but was postponed due to the dual writers' and actors' strikes that began in May and July, respectively.
Below is the full list of winners and nominees.
Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series
- Ayo Edibiri, "The Bear" — Winner
- Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
- Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"
- Juno Temple, "Ted Lasso"
- Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"
- Jessica Williams, "Shrinking"
Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series
- Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary" — Winner
- Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"
- Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
- Natasha Lyonne, "Poker Face"
- Jenna Ortega, "Wednesday"
Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series
- Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus" — Winner
- Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"
- Meghann Fahy, "The White Lotus"
- Sabrina Impacciatore, "The White Lotus"
- Aubrey Plaza, "The White Lotus"
- Rhea Seehorn, "Better Call Saul"
- J. Smith-Cameron, "Succession"
- Simona Tabasco, "The White Lotus"
Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series
- Matthew Macfayden, "Succession" — Winner
- F. Murray Abraham, "The White Lotus"
- Nicholas Braun, "Succession"
- Michael Imperioli, "The White Lotus"
- Theo James, "The White Lotus"
- Alan Ruck, "Succession"
- Will Sharpe, "The White Lotus"
- Alexander Skarsgård, "Succession"
Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear" — Winner
- Anthony Carrigan, "Barry"
- Phil Dunster, "Ted Lasso"
- Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"
- James Marsden, "Jury Duty"
- Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary"
- Henry Winkler, "Barry"
Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series
- Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear" — Winner
- Bill Hader "Barry"
- Jason Segel, "Shrinking"
- Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"
- Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"
Outstanding scripted variety series
- "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" — Winner
- "A Black Lady Sketch Show"
- "Saturday Night Live"
Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
- Niecy Nash-Betts, "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" — Winner
- Annaleigh Ashford, "Welcome To Chippendales"
- Maria Bello, "Beef"
- Claire Danes, "Fleishman Is In Trouble"
- Juliette Lewis, "Welcome To Chippendales"
- Camila Morrone, "Daisy Jones & The Six"
Outstanding directing for a comedy series
- Christopher Storer, "The Bear" — Winner
- Bill Hader, "Barry"
- Amy Sherman-Palladino, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
- Mary Lou Belli, "The Ms. Pat Show"
- Declan Lowney, "Ted Lasso"
- Tim Burton, "Wednesday"
Outstanding writing for a comedy series
- Christopher Storer, "The Bear" — Winner
- Bill Hader, "Barry"
- Mekki Leeper, "Jury Duty"
- John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese and Rob Turbovsky, "Only Murders in the Building"
- Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, "The Other Two"
- Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly and Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"
Outstanding reality competition program
- "RuPaul's Drag Race" — Winner
- "The Amazing Race"
- "Survivor"
- "Top Chef"
- "The Voice"
Outstanding writing for a variety series
- "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" — Winner
- "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"
- "Late Night with Seth Meyers"
- "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"
- "Saturday Night Live"
Outstanding variety talk series
- "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" — Winner
- "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
- "Late Night with Seth Meyers"
- "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"
- "The Problem with Jon Stewart"
Outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series or movie
- Lee Sung Jin, "Beef" — Winner
- Jake Schreier, "Beef"
- Carl Franklin, "Dahmer: Monster - The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"
- Paris Barclay, "Dahmer: Monster - The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"
- Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, "Fleishman is in Trouble"
- Dan Trachtenberg, "Prey"
Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
- Paul Walter Hauser, "Black Bird" — Winner
- Murray Bartlett, "Welcome To Chippendales"
- Richard Jenkins, "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"
- Joseph Lee, "Beef"
- Ray Liotta, "Black Bird"
- Young Mazino, "Beef"
- Jesse Plemons, "Love & Death"
Outstanding writing for a drama series
- Jesse Armstrong, "Succession" — Winner
- Beau Willimon, "Andor"
- Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel and Brett Baer, "Bad Sisters"
- Gordon Smith, "Better Call Saul"
- Peter Gould, "Better Call Saul"
- Craig Mazin, "The Last of Us"
- Mike White, "The White Lotus"
Outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie
- Lee Sung Jin, "Beef" — Winner
- Joel Kim Booster, "Fire Island"
- Taffy Brodesser-Akner, "Fleishman is in Trouble"
- Patrick Aison and Dan Trachtenberg, "Prey"
- Janine Nabers and Donald Glover, "Swarm"
- Al Yankovic and Eric Appel, "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story"
Outstanding directing for a drama series
- Mark Mylod, "Succession" — Winner
- Benjamon Caron, "Andor"
- Dearbhla Walsh, "Bad Sisters"
- Peter Hoar, "The Last of Us"
- Andrij Parekh, "Succession"
- Lorene Scafaria, "Succession"
- Mike White, "The White Lotus"
Outstanding variety special (live)
- "Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium" — Winner
- "The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna"
- "Chris Rock: Selective Outrage"
- "The Oscars"
- "75th Annual Tony Awards"
Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
- Steven Yeun, "Beef" — Winner
- Taron Egerton, "Black Bird"
- Kumail Nanjiani, "Welcome To Chippendales"
- Evan Peters, "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"
- Daniel Radcliffe, "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story"
- Michael Shannon, "George & Tammy"
Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
- Ali Wong, "Beef" — Winner
- Lizzie Caplan, "Fleishman Is In Trouble"
- Jessica Chastain, "George & Tammy"
- Dominique Fishback, "Swarm"
- Katherine Hahn, "Tiny Beautiful Things"
- Riley Keogh, "Daisy Jones & the Six"
Outstanding limited or anthology series
- "Beef" — Winner
- "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"
- "Daisy Jones & the Six"
- "Fleishman Is in Trouble"
- "Obi-Wan Kenobi"
