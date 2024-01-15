2024 Emmy Awards red carpet highlights: Celebrity fashion, quotes and standout moments

Nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards were among the stars gracing the red carpet ahead of Monday night's award show.

Lengthy strikes last summer and fall by members of Hollywood's two major writers and actors unions led to the delay of the Emmys, which are normally held held in September. Monday night's show, which comes a week after the 81st Golden Globes, marks the 75th Emmys. Actor and comedian Anthony Anderson is set to host.

This year's Emmys ceremony takes place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The show airs from 8-11 p.m. ET (5-8 p.m. PT) on FOX. The Emmys in creative arts categories were awarded on Jan. 6; see the complete list of those winners here.

E! began a countdown to the red carpet at 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT) and is set to kick off live red carpet coverage, hosted by Laverne Cox, at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT). People and Entertainment Weekly are also hosting a red carpet show that will stream on their websites and YouTube pages at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT).

Here are the top moments from the Emmy Awards red carpet on Monday:

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on Jan. 15, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Laverne Cox was tapped to host the Live From E!: Emmys Red Carpet show.

Cox showed up to the red carpet in a strapless, vintage Thierry Mugler gown, wearing her hair in a high ponytail, E! reported.