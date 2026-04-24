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Elmwood Park Zoo holding contest to name new baby ocelot

By
Stephanie Ballesteros
Digital Managing Editor, CBS Philadelphia
Stephanie Ballesteros is a digital managing editor at CBS Philadelphia. Before Stephanie joined the CBS Philadelphia team in February 2017, she wrote for WSVN in Miami, WAVY in Norfolk and FOX 29 in Philadelphia. Stephanie covers breaking news, crime and lifestyle content. She also produces content for the CBS Philadelphia social media pages and streaming platform.
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Stephanie Ballesteros

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The Elmwood Park Zoo in Norristown, Pennsylvania, needs help naming its newest addition, a baby ocelot.

The female kitten was born in February to parents Rio and Mateo.

Ocelot cats grow to be roughly twice the size of housecats, are mostly nocturnal and are found in extreme southern Texas and northeast Mexico, according to the zoo's website.

The zoo now has three names you can pick from for their new ocelet: 

  • Fia (means "wild" in Celtic/Portuguese)
  • Lucia (means "light/born at daybreak" in Portuguese)
  • Yara (means "water lady/ water nymph" in Brazilian culture, and "strength/courage" in Persian)

You can vote for your favorite name on the zoo's website.

If you stop by the zoo in the next few months, you may catch a glimpse of the new ocelot at the Trail of the Jaguar exhibit.  

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