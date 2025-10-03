Pennsylvania's Elmwood Park Zoo needs help naming 2 miniature male highland cows

The Elmwood Park Zoo in Norristown, Pennsylvania, needs your help naming some of the newest additions to its wildlife family.

The Montgomery County zoo posted on social media that it has two male miniature highland cows, who definitely have a case of the zoomies, that need names.

If you visit the Elmwood Park Zoo's website, you can choose one of the five options that you think best describe the furry friends. After you select your name option, you just need to add your email address, read the terms and conditions and then submit your vote.

Now it's up to you! The Elmwood Park Zoo has listed the following name options:

Pedro and Robert

Otis and Ben

Fergus and Bruce

Stoick and Hiccup

Shaggy and Scooby

These fluffy boys made their Elmwood Park Zoo debut back in September and have since settled into their new home. Visitors can see them roam together in their pen outside of the zoo's barn.

You have until next Friday to pick your favorite name. The winning name duo will be announced on the zoo's Facebook account.