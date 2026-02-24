2nd grade coach, father assault opposing coach, wife after basketball game in Pennsylvania, police say

An argument during an elementary school basketball game in Pennsylvania led to an assistant coach and her father allegedly attacking another coach and his wife in front of their 3-year-old daughter, according to police.

The incident happened shortly past 2 p.m. on Feb. 1, after a second-grade basketball game at the Holy Child School at Rosemont in Montgomery County.

Brittany Ortiz, an assistant coach on one of the teams, and her father, William Stanley, allegedly confronted the opposing team's assistant coach and his wife after the game and assaulted them, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

The criminal complaint alleges Ortiz was shouting and cursing during the game, leading to a verbal dispute with an assistant coach on the other team. The complaint also alleges that Ortiz's father joined in arguing with the coach.

Ortiz and Stanley continued the argument with the coach and his wife at the entrance of the gymnasium after the game, court documents show. The coach and his wife had their 3-year-old daughter with them, the complaint says.

Witnesses told police that Ortiz grabbed the coach's wife by her hair and threw her to the ground, causing her to hit her head on the tile floor, the complaint says.

The complaint says the coach tried to break up the fight between his wife and Ortiz when Stanley hit him in the head. Ortiz allegedly then tried to kick the coach in the groin, court documents allege.

A police officer wrote in the affidavit of probable cause that they saw redness and bruising to the coach's inner thigh. The coach's wife suffered a concussion and a contusion to her head, and their daughter appeared to have bruising on her leg, the complaint says.

Ortiz was charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct and related offenses, court documents show. A judge set her bail at $10,000 unsecured and scheduled a preliminary hearing for March 5.

At the time of publication, online court records do not show Stanley's charges. The affidavit of probable cause shows the arresting Lower Merion police officer requested charges against Stanley.

Police confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia that Stanley turned himself in.