Multiple electric scooters burn in fire in South Philadelphia

Multiple electric scooters were damaged after a fire in South Philadelphia on Tuesday morning, according to fire dispatchers.

Images from Chopper 3 showed firefighters in a lot at Oregon Avenue and Columbus Boulevard.

Fire dispatchers said 30-40 electric scooters caught fire and hazmat teams were being called to the scene.

It's not clear what sparked the fire or who owns the scooters. They were in a fenced-off area in a lot also shared by multiple car dealers.

Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

