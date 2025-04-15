Watch CBS News
Multiple electric scooters burn in fire in South Philadelphia

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
/ CBS Philadelphia

Multiple electric scooters were damaged after a fire in South Philadelphia on Tuesday morning, according to fire dispatchers.

Images from Chopper 3 showed firefighters in a lot at Oregon Avenue and Columbus Boulevard.

Fire dispatchers said 30-40 electric scooters caught fire and hazmat teams were being called to the scene.

It's not clear what sparked the fire or who owns the scooters. They were in a fenced-off area in a lot also shared by multiple car dealers.

Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

This is a developing story and will be updated.

