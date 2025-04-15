Multiple electric scooters burn in fire in South Philadelphia
Multiple electric scooters were damaged after a fire in South Philadelphia on Tuesday morning, according to fire dispatchers.
Images from Chopper 3 showed firefighters in a lot at Oregon Avenue and Columbus Boulevard.
Fire dispatchers said 30-40 electric scooters caught fire and hazmat teams were being called to the scene.
It's not clear what sparked the fire or who owns the scooters. They were in a fenced-off area in a lot also shared by multiple car dealers.
This is a developing story and will be updated.