When do polls open and close on Election Day 2024? Times to know for Tuesday

Millions of Americans will vote in person in the 2024 election on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Check the times that polls open and close, since the hours vary by state, and 15 states have areas falling into two different time zones. States will begin reporting election results after their polls close.

If you are in line before a site closes, you have the right to remain in line and vote. View a list of voter rights from the ACLU here.

Forty-seven states and the District of Columbia offer some form of early voting, and eight states along with D.C. allow a vote-by-mail system across the board. More than 78 million voters cast their ballots early this year.

What time do the first polls open on Election Day 2024?

The first poll opening times on the East Coast are in Vermont, where certain locations (but not all) open at 5 a.m. ET. Polling places in all or parts of five more states open at 6 a.m. ET. See a full list below.

Here's when polls open in each state on Election Day:

Oregon is a vote-by-mail state, so it has no in-person polling locations.

As early as 5 a.m. ET

Vermont (Polls open between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. depending on your town. Check here to see when your polling site opens)

6 a.m. ET

Connecticut

Kentucky (Polling sites in the west open at 7 a.m. ET)

Maine (Polling locations open between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. depending on town population. Check here)

New Jersey

New York

Virginia

6:30 a.m. ET

North Carolina

Ohio

West Virginia

7 a.m. ET

Alabama

Delaware

District of Columbia

Florida (8 a.m. ET in parts of the Florida Panhandle on Central time)

Georgia

New Hampshire (Opening times vary by county with the earliest starting at 7 a.m. ET; check here)

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas (Varies by county; check with your local election office for polling hours)

Louisiana

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan (Polling sites in four Upper Peninsula counties open at 8 a.m. ET)

Missouri

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island (Polls in New Shoreham open at 9 a.m. ET)

South Carolina

Wyoming

8 a.m. ET

Arizona

Iowa

Minnesota (Counties with a population of less than 500 are not required to open until 11 a.m. ET)

Mississippi

Oklahoma

North Dakota (Polls start opening at 8 a.m. ET and vary by county. Check here under "County Polling Places" to see polling hours)

South Dakota (Polling locations in the west open at 9 a.m. ET)

Tennessee

Texas (Polling sites in three western counties open at 9 a.m. ET)

Wisconsin

8:30 a.m. ET

Arkansas

9 a.m. ET

Colorado

Montana (Polling sites in counties with less than 400 registered voters can open as late as 2 p.m. ET)

Nebraska

Nevada (Polling sites open at 10 a.m. ET with the exception of City Hall in West Wendover)

New Mexico

Utah

10 a.m. ET

California

Idaho (Polling locations in the north open at 11 a.m. ET)

11 a.m. ET

Washington (Most voting is done by mail, so times vary by county; check here)

Alaska (Polling sites open at 11 a.m. ET with the exception of Adak)

12 p.m. ET

Hawaii

What time do the first polls close on Election Day 2024?

The first polls to close on the East Coast are in eastern counties of Indiana and Kentucky, at 6 p.m. ET, then the rest of those states, as well as Georgia, South Carolina, Vermont and Virginia, close at 7 p.m. ET. See a full list of the scheduled poll closing times below.

Here's when polls close in each state on Election Day:

7 p.m. ET

Georgia

Indiana (Polls close at 6 p.m. ET in the 80 counties in Eastern time zone; find your polling location here)

Kentucky (Polls close at 6 p.m. ET for the 79 counties in the eastern part of the state)

South Carolina

Vermont

Virginia

7:30 p.m. ET

North Carolina

Ohio

West Virginia

8 p.m. ET

Alabama

Connecticut

Delaware

District of Columbia

Florida (Polls in Eastern time zone close at 7 p.m. ET; part of Panhandle are in Central time zone)

Illinois

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Mississippi

Missouri

New Hampshire (Polling hours vary by municipality and are listed by location here)

New Jersey

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Tennessee

8:30 p.m. ET

Arkansas

9 p.m. ET

Arizona

Colorado

Iowa

Kansas (Polling locations close at 8 p.m. ET in all except four counties in the west)

Louisiana

Michigan (Polling locations close at 8 p.m. ET in all except four counties)

Minnesota

Nebraska

New Mexico

New York

North Dakota (Polls close at 8 p.m. ET in all but eight counties)

South Dakota (Polls close at 8 p.m. ET in the east)

Texas (Polls close at 8 p.m. ET for most of the state except three counties in the west)

Wisconsin

Wyoming

10 p.m. ET

Montana

Nevada (The polling location at City Hall in West Wendover closes at 9 p.m. ET)

Utah

11 p.m. ET

California

Idaho (Polling locations in the south close at 10 p.m. ET)

Oregon (Polling locations in Malheur County close at 10 p.m. ET)

Washington

12 a.m. ET

Hawaii

1 a.m. ET