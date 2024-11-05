Where to watch live election results and coverage of the 2024 vote

As former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris face off in the 2024 election, and control of Congress is on the line in House and Senate races around the country, millions of Americans will be looking for live coverage of results when the polls close on Tuesday.

CBS News will have extensive coverage of the 2024 election on all platforms.

How to watch election coverage with cable

CBS News' live coverage on TV and cable starts Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET, anchored by Norah O'Donnell from CBS News' election headquarters in New York City. Find your local CBS station here.

O'Donnell be joined at the anchor desk by CBS News' expert team, including Margaret Brennan, John Dickerson, Bill Whitaker, Cecilia Vega, Robert Costa, Ed O'Keefe and contributor Ed Gordon. Nancy Cordes will report from the Harris-Walz campaign election night headquarters, Tony Dokoupil and Caitlin Huey-Burns will report from the Trump-Vance election nightheadquarters, Scott MacFarlane will cover the battle for control of Congress, and a team of correspondents will report from battleground states around the country.

The CBS News Data Desk, led by executive director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto along with Major Garrett, will make projections and characterize races in real-time throughout the night. Bill Whitaker and election law contributor David Becker will lead the CBS News Democracy Desk, covering election integrity and potential foreign or domestic interference efforts.

How to watch election coverage without cable

Live coverage is streaming on CBS News 24/7 throughout the day Tuesday and all evening until at least 2 a.m. ET, with election results expected to start coming in on Tuesday night.

Stream it on the free CBS News app on your connected TV or smartphone, on Paramount+, and all platforms where CBS News 24/7 is available, including CBSNews.com and YouTube.

Vladimir Duthiers, Ed O'Keefe and Lindsey Reiser will anchor Election Day coverage beginning at 4 p.m., ET on the CBS News 24/7 streaming network. Prime-time coverage anchored by Norah O'Donnell begins at 7 p.m. ET.

How to watch live streaming local election coverage from CBS stations

CBS Stations will cover the election live across its 14 owned markets, including key battleground states Michigan and Pennsylvania. Local streaming channels will stay in sustained live coverage from the evening hours onward, using a mix of local and network simulcasts and CBS News 24/7-produced coverage. The channels will simulcast CBS News 24/7's programming overnight until the morning.

Election night live coverage plans include:

What time will election results come in?

Polling closing times vary from state to state, with the first batch of states closing at 7 p.m. ET.

Results from some states will come in late. The polls in California, for instance, don't close until 11 p.m. ET, followed by Hawaii at 12 a.m. ET and finally Alaska at 1 a.m. ET.

What time will election winners be projected?

It's not known when the presidential election winner will be projected. In states with thin margins, it will be difficult to make a projection based on preliminary results. Rules around the processing and counting of mail-in ballots, which vary from state to state, can slow results in some states.

In the 2020 election, Election Day was Nov. 3, but it wasn't until Nov. 7 that enough of the votes in Pennsylvania had been counted for major news networks to project Joe Biden as the winner.

The 2016 race was projected more quickly, with Trump being projected as the winner at around 3 a.m. ET.

In the 2000 election between George W. Bush and Al Gore, the race notably wasn't decided until December, after a legal battle over a recount in Florida went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.