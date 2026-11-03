Voters across Philadelphia region say affordability, rising costs are top of mind in 2026 midterm elections

As voters head to the polls across the Philadelphia area, many say affordability remains their biggest concern, even as several traditional measures suggest the economy is performing well.

A recent CBS News poll found that nine in 10 Americans said prices are the most important factor influencing their vote.

While economic indicators such as gross domestic product growth, low unemployment and strong consumer spending point to a healthy economy, many households say they are still struggling to keep up with the cost of everyday necessities.

"It's the economy," said voter Clint Pagano of Springtown, Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

Others pointed to the rising cost of essentials.

"Cost of gas and food," Riegelsville, Bucks County, Pennsylvania, resident Jane Gable said.

Grocery bills continue to climb

Food prices have risen significantly over the past five years, putting added pressure on household budgets.

According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data, food prices are 22% higher than they were five years ago.

Some staple grocery items have seen even sharper increases. The average price of a dozen eggs has risen from about $1.67 in 2021 to $2.27 today, while the price of a pound of ground beef has jumped from $4.33 to nearly $7.

"I just came out of the grocery store and it's amazing just how much things have gone up," said Janice Zavacky a resident of Hellertown, Northampton County, Pennsylvania.

Another shopper, Iyonia Burns of Hellertown, said a routine grocery trip recently cost far more than expected.

"I was only planning to spend about $40 on groceries. I spent almost $100, so it was a lot of money," Burns said.

Wages are struggling to keep pace with inflation

Gene Marks, a certified public accountant and financial columnist, said the disconnect between economic data and consumer sentiment comes down to one simple reality: many workers' paychecks are not keeping up with rising prices.

Marks pointed to payroll data from major human resources companies showing average wage growth for many workers remains below the inflation rate. As a result, even people receiving raises may feel like they are losing ground financially.

"The bottom line, people's pay [is] barely keeping up with inflation right now, and because of that, that's why people are feeling the pinch," Marks said.

Higher housing, grocery and transportation costs have compounded the problem, he said.

Gas prices ripple through the economy

Analysts estimate the average American household is paying hundreds of dollars more each month because of inflation. Fuel costs have played a significant role.

Marks said rising energy prices affect much more than what consumers pay at the pump.

"So many things are petroleum-based, and it goes into the core raw materials that build a lot of the things that are all around us that we use," Marks said. "When the price of fuel goes up, it's not just the price of gas in our cars. It has this reverberating effect across the entire economy."

Everything from packaging materials to consumer goods can become more expensive when fuel and petroleum prices rise, he said.

A strong economy on paper, but a different reality for many families

The U.S. economy has posted several positive indicators in recent months. The stock market has reached record highs, consumer spending remains strong and unemployment remains relatively low.

Still, those gains have not translated into financial relief for many voters.

For many households, rising costs for groceries, gas, rent and healthcare continue to outpace wage growth, creating a sense that the economy feels worse than the headline numbers suggest.

That disconnect may help explain why affordability remains one of the most important issues on voters' minds this election season.

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