3 charged in connection with rape of Eastern University student in Delaware County, Pennsylvania

Three men have been charged in connection with the rape of a student on the campus of Eastern University in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, earlier this year, prosecutors said Thursday.

Dontae Williams and Chase Thompson are charged with rape and Naeem Turner is charged with invasion of privacy, Delaware County District Attorney Tanner Rouse said in a news release.

The alleged rape happened in the overnight hours from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, prosecutors said.

According to the DA's office, the victim contacted her friend Turner after a night out drinking and asked to meet up. Turner told her he was with his cousins but invited her over, the DA's office said.

The victim showed up at the dorm room intoxicated and later passed out on Turner's bed, investigators said.

Prosecutors said the victim told police she was woken up multiple times throughout the night to two men sexually assaulting her. They said she told detectives the alleged perpetrators were wearing a pink sweatshirt and a black sweatshirt. One of the suspects did not wear a condom, prosecutors said.

The victim reported the rape to police after leaving Turner's dorm room on Feb. 1, prosecutors said.

Investigators said police were met by Turner, Thompson, Williams and two other men at Turner's dorm during the investigation. Thompson was wearing a pink sweatshirt and Williams was wearing a black sweatshirt, they said.

Police interviewed all four men. Turner allegedly told police he had consensual sex with the victim and allowed investigators to search his phone, according to the DA's office. Investigators found a video of Turner and the victim in which the victim said, "no... turn that s*** off," and swatted the phone away, the DA's office said.

The DA's office said there was a second video showing Turner putting the phone in the victim's face and she swatted it away again.

The victim told police she did not consent to being recorded and didn't remember having sex with Turner, the DA's office said.

Turner sent photos and videos to a contact in his phone, according to prosecutors.

"This incident is an appalling violation of a person's safety, dignity and trust," Rouse said in a statement. "No one should ever have to fear being sexually assaulted by someone they know, and especially not by someone they consider a friend."

Williams and Thompson have been charged with rape, sexual assault and related offenses. Turner is charged with invasion of privacy.

Williams and Thompson turned themselves in to Radnor police Thursday, and Turner was issued a summons to appear in court, the DA's office said.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 24.