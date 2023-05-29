Night Tours: Summer Twilight returns to Eastern State Penitentiary

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A summertime favorite is back at the Eastern State Penitentiary. Night Tours: Summer Twilight invites people to experience the historic site in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood close to dark.

Night Tours: Summer Twilight takes place Thursday through Sunday evenings from now through Sept. 3.

Bob Watts

"It's a wonderful way to see Eastern State Penitentiary," Sean Kelley, senior vice president and director of interpretation, said. "The sun gets low, the sun goes down eventually, obviously. The site is just so beautiful and it's so strange that the prison is so beautiful. All of the high ceilings and the sunlight that comes into the cells. It gets very dark and calm and eerie, but it's also a wonderful time to come visit the site. People love visiting it at night."

Ticket prices for the tours vary.

Tickets can be bought online or at the door.