Police investigating 'suspicious death' in Port Richmond

By Andreas Copes

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating what they call a "suspicious death" in Port Richmond. They found a decomposed body on Friday night in the wooded area of the railroad tracks, authorities say.

Police responded to an area near the 2200 block of East Tioga Street around 11:30 p.m. where they found the body. 

Authorities transported the remains to the Medical Examiner's Office to determine how the person died.

There is currently no further information available and this is an active investigation, police say.

First published on January 28, 2023 / 12:35 PM

