Man shot, killed in Juniata Park: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 24-year-old man was shot and killed in Philadelphia's Juniata Park section on Sunday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 900 block of East Luzerne Street around 4:30 a.m.

Police say he was shot once in the back. The man was pronounced dead at 4:40 a.m. on scene.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.

First published on October 2, 2022 / 12:14 PM

