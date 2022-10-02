Man shot, killed in Juniata Park: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 24-year-old man was shot and killed in Philadelphia's Juniata Park section on Sunday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 900 block of East Luzerne Street around 4:30 a.m.

Police say he was shot once in the back. The man was pronounced dead at 4:40 a.m. on scene.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.