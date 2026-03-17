4 people, including 2 firefighters, injured in East Germantown rowhome fire
More than 100 firefighters responded to a rowhome fire that injured several people in Philadelphia's East Germantown neighborhood Tuesday morning.
The fire started around 7 a.m. on the 500 block of High Street inside a two-story rowhome.
A Philadelphia Fire Department spokesperson said two people were rescued from the home, and a firefighter also had to be rescued after issuing a mayday call when the building's first floor collapsed. All three people were treated at the scene before being taken to a local hospital.
A second alarm was issued for the fire several minutes later, which prompted dozens of other firefighters, medics and support units to arrive at the scene.
Video from Chopper 3 showed multiple fire crews working on the roof of the rowhome and breaking through windows on the second floor.
PFD said a second firefighter was looked at by medics for a "minor" injury. The department did not say if that firefighter was transported to the hospital.
Two adjacent homes were damaged in the fire, which was placed under control around 7:45 a.m.
The fire marshal's office is investigating the cause of the blaze.