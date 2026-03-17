4 people, including 2 firefighters, injured in East Germantown rowhome fire

More than 100 firefighters responded to a rowhome fire that injured several people in Philadelphia's East Germantown neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The fire started around 7 a.m. on the 500 block of High Street inside a two-story rowhome.

A Philadelphia Fire Department spokesperson said two people were rescued from the home, and a firefighter also had to be rescued after issuing a mayday call when the building's first floor collapsed. All three people were treated at the scene before being taken to a local hospital.

Rowhome fire on High Street in East Germantown CBS Philadelphia

A second alarm was issued for the fire several minutes later, which prompted dozens of other firefighters, medics and support units to arrive at the scene.

Video from Chopper 3 showed multiple fire crews working on the roof of the rowhome and breaking through windows on the second floor.

Rowhome fire on High Street in East Germantown CBS Philadelphia

PFD said a second firefighter was looked at by medics for a "minor" injury. The department did not say if that firefighter was transported to the hospital.

Two adjacent homes were damaged in the fire, which was placed under control around 7:45 a.m.

The fire marshal's office is investigating the cause of the blaze.