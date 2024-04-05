Earthquake maps show where seismic activity shook the Northeast today

Earthquake hits New Jersey, NYC Earthquake hits New Jersey, New York City area, felt throughout Northeast 08:05

Residents across the Northeast were rattled by a 4.8 magnitude earthquake that shook the densely populated New York City metropolitan area and much of the surrounding region on Friday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey was quick to release maps showing the spot where the quake was centered, in New Jersey, and the area where it was felt.

The USGS reported the quake occurred about 7 miles north of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey. It indicated that the quake might have been felt by more than 42 million people.

Map shows the area affected by a 4.8 earthquake, centered in New Jersey, on April 5, 2024. USGS

People in Baltimore, Philadelphia, New Jersey, Connecticut, Boston and other areas of the Northeast reported shaking. Tremors lasting for several seconds were felt over 200 miles away near the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border.

The map below shows the seismic intensity of the earthquake. The map, which is mostly a lighter shade of blue, shows that the intensity was light to weak, depending on the distance from the epicenter.

This map shows the seismic intensity of the estimated 4.8 magnitude earthquake that rattled the greater New York City metropolitan area. The quake was felt across the Northeast region. USGS

Another map released by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre on X, formerly Twitter, highlights the eyewitness reports of shaking and possible damage levels during the seismic event.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams have been briefed on the quake.

"We're taking this extremely seriously and here's why: There's always the possibility of aftershocks. We have not felt a magnitude of this earthquake since about 2011," Hochul said.

People across the region were startled by the rumbling of the quake. One New York City resident told CBS New York's Elijah Westbrook, "I was laying in my bed, and my whole apartment building started shaking. I started freaking out,"

It's not the first time the East Coast and New York City have been hit by an earthquake.

A 5.0 quake was measured in New York City in 1884.

The shaking stirred memories of the Aug. 23, 2011, earthquake that jolted tens of millions of people from Georgia to Canada. Registering magnitude 5.8, it was the strongest quake to hit the East Coast since World War II. The epicenter was in Virginia.

That earthquake left cracks in the Washington Monument, spurred the evacuation of the White House and Capitol and rattled New Yorkers three weeks before the 10th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.