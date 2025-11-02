Early morning fire leaves residents displaced in Trappe Borough, Pennsylvania

A fire early Sunday morning has left multiple residents in a Montgomery County condo community out of their homes.

Trappe Borough Condo Fire Trappe Fire Company No. 1

Officials say the fire broke out just after 2 a.m. on the 600 block of Mulenburg Drive in the Heritage Place Condominiums complex in Trappe Borough, Pennsylvania. When crews arrived they were met with heavy flames shooting from the building. They immediately assisted residents evacuating and began fighting the fire.

Due to the severity of the blaze, firefighters struck a second alarm bringing in help from surrounding counties. The fire was placed under control sometime after 3 a.m.

No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported. CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to the Red Cross to see if they are helping people who have been impacted.