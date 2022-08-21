Watch CBS News
Eakins Oval XP at Art Museum closes after almost three months

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Sunday night is the last night to take a ride on the large Ferris wheel in front of the Philadelphia Art Museum. That's because the Oval XP experience is wrapping up.

Since June, Eakins Oval served as a lively gathering place for summer fun.

It included a place for entrepreneurs to sell their arts and crafts, the largest outdoor beer garden in Philadelphia and a concert stage.

First published on August 21, 2022 / 3:27 PM

