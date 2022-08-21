Eakins Oval XP at Art Museum closes after almost three months
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Sunday night is the last night to take a ride on the large Ferris wheel in front of the Philadelphia Art Museum. That's because the Oval XP experience is wrapping up.
Since June, Eakins Oval served as a lively gathering place for summer fun.
It included a place for entrepreneurs to sell their arts and crafts, the largest outdoor beer garden in Philadelphia and a concert stage.
