How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tennessee Titans today for NFL Week 2

The Philadelphia Eagles have never beaten the Tennessee Titans on the road, but they'll look to change that today in Week 2 at Nissan Stadium.

The Birds defeated the Washington Commanders 24-22 last week in a Week 1 game that came down to the final minutes.

Here's how to watch and stream the game and everything else you need to know about the Eagles in Week 2.

How can you watch the Eagles-Titans game on cable?

The Eagles-Titans Week 2 game will air on FOX, where Adam Amin and Drew Brees will be on the call with Kristina Pink as the sideline reporter.

Where can you stream the Eagles-Titans game?

The Eagles-Titans game can be streamed with a FOX One subscription or other services like YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV.

Fans in the market can watch the game through NFL+, while out-of-market fans can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV.

The game can also be heard on the radio by tuning into SportsRadio 94WIP with Merrill Reese and Mike Quick.

When does the Eagles-Titans game start?

The Eagles and Titans will kick off at 1 p.m.

Who is predicted to win the Eagles-Titans game?

The Eagles are 7-point betting favorites against the Titans in Week 2.

Storylines to watch in Eagles-Titans

The Eagles lost Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons gave the Eagles bulletin board material heading into Week 2. Simmons told Titans reporters that their defense needs to "make Jalen Hurts be a QB" when asked about the Super Bowl LIX MVP. The Eagles didn't take the bait and downplayed Simmons' comments, but it won't be a surprise if this gives Hurts and Philadelphia's offense a little extra motivation. Safety Andrew Mukuba is questionable against the Titans and the only Eagles player with an injury designation for Week 2, but some key defensive players are banged up. Cornerback Cooper DeJean dealt with a calf/abdomen injury all week but practiced fully Friday. Defensive tackle Jalen Carter was a limited participant in Friday's practice with a right wrist injury and plans to play with a cast. The Eagles will be without Jonathan Greenard When the Eagles and Titans last played in the 2022 season, the Birds won as A.J. Brown



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