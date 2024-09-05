CB Isaiah Rodgers ruled out for Philadelphia Eagles-Green Bay Packers Week 1 game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers has been ruled out with a hand injury for the Philadelphia Eagles' season opener against the Green Bay Packers in São Paulo, Brazil, on Friday night.

Rodgers joins linebacker Devin White as another player on the defensive side of the ball who will miss the season opener. White is dealing with an ankle injury. He was ruled out on Wednesday.

Rodgers joined the Eagles last year while he was suspended for the 2023 season for gambling on NFL games. He hasn't played in an NFL game since January 2023 with the Indianapolis Colts.

The Eagles held a walkthrough on Thursday and Rodgers was limited.

The Eagles rested wideout A.J. Brown and left guard Landon Dickerson on Tuesday, but they each were listed as full participants on Wednesday and Thursday.

With Rodgers sidelined, rookie cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, a 2024 first-round pick out of the University of Toledo, is set to start alongside Darius Slay.

Mitchell and the rest of the Philadelphia defense will have a tough task in Week 1 on a neutral site to contain Packers quarterback Jordan Love and the rest of Green Bay's offense.

The Eagles spiraled at the end of the 2023 season with Sean Desai and Matt Patricia as the team's defensive coordinators, which led to them replacing the two with longtime defensive play-caller Vic Fangio.

The Eagles and Packers will kick off at 8:15 p.m. on Friday.