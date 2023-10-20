Eagles vs. Dolphins: Julio Jones, Jalen Carter and 3 other questions for Week 7

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Coming off their first loss of the season, the schedule doesn't get any easier for the banged-up Philadelphia Eagles. Their next eight opponents are against teams .500 or better, starting with the Sunday Night Football showdown against the Miami Dolphins (5-1).

Miami is the most talented team the Eagles have faced all year, as the Dolphins lead the NFL in passing yards per game (316.8), rush yards per game (181.8), passing touchdowns (15) and rushing touchdowns (15).

The Dolphins are the first team in NFL history with 300-plus passing yards per game and 180-plus rushing yards per game in any six-game span and the first team since the 1958 Baltimore Colts with 15-plus passing touchdowns and 15-plus rushing touchdowns in any six-game span.

Miami is the best offense football has seen since the "Greatest Show on Turf" 1999-2001 St. Louis Rams. The Eagles will have their hands full, not only trying to stop the Dolphins' offense but keeping pace with them offensively.

Before Sunday's showdown with the Dolphins, there are plenty of questions for the Eagles.

1. How much is Julio Jones going to play?

The Eagles signed the 34-year-old Jones this week to bolster an injured wide receiver group. DeVonta Smith is dealing with a hamstring injury while Quez Watkins is on injured reserve, so Philadelphia is thin at the position.

The Eagles just have A.J. Brown, Olamide Zaccheaus and Britain Covey as the healthy wideouts on the roster.

Assuming Smith gives it a go Sunday, Jones is likely to be the No. 3 wide receiver on limited snaps. He's only been on the roster for a few days, but there should be some plays and formations designed for Jones, particularly in the red zone.

As the games go, Jones should see an increase in snaps as he gets more familiar with the playbook.

2. Are Jalen Carter and Darius Slay back?

Carter and Slay missed last Sunday's loss with injuries, but both are not considered significant. Slay missed the Jets game with a knee injury and was limited in Wednesday's practice, but he won't commit to playing Sunday. Wednesday was also a walkthrough practice, so the Friday practice will give a better picture of Slay's status.

Carter was also limited Wednesday, but there's a good chance he will return this week. Carter's 23 pressures are third amongst rookies, but he also missed a game with that ankle injury. The Eagles had five sacks Sunday without Carter's presence on the interior.

3. What's Zaccheaus' role with Jones here?

Zaccheaus wasn't getting much playing time and he and Watkins were both healthy, so his playing time may have an impact once Jones gets caught up to speed.

"In no indication is that a knock on O.Z," Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said Wednesday. "It's just where we are, a little bit banged up, and just to get a little bit more depth in there of some guys that have played good football. The toughness that he has and how reliable he is as a player, a guy like that always has a spot on offenses that I'm going to be a part of, always."

Jones adds depth to the roster at a position that needs it. Zaccheaus is the No. 4 wideout on this team and his role of having limited snaps isn't going to change much.

4. What is the status of Lane Johnson?

Johnson left Sunday's game with an ankle injury and the Eagles avoided a major scare as he was diagnosed with a Grade 1 ankle sprain. The feeling was positive in the locker room after Sunday's loss regarding Johnson's injury status, and there's a shot Johnson could play this week.

The injury report won't be the telling sign for Johnson. He can play Sunday without being a full or limited participant in practice.

"Lane is doing everything he can do to get ready to play," Sirianni said. "Obviously, we haven't been out on the field and running and cutting or doing anything like that. We'll see how it progresses.

"I would never count Lane Johnson out, that's for sure. He's tough. He's one of the best players in the NFL and he's tough as heck. So, we'll see how it goes. I don't have great -- I know on Monday I was like, 'I may have more for you on Wednesday,' but I'm pushing that back a little bit because we have to get on the field and see."

This isn't the same ankle Johnson had two surgeries on (that was his left ankle). Johnson's right ankle is affected this time, but he'll attempt to give it a go for Sunday if he's able.

If Johnson can't go, Jack Driscoll would be an option at right tackle. Even though Driscoll allowed seven pressures in Sunday's loss, he has fared better on a week to prepare compared to coming in relief during a game. Jordan Mailata could also move from left tackle to right tackle, and Fred Johnson could play at left tackle until Johnson returns.

5. Can the running backs respond after poor performances?

The Eagles running backs are averaging 3.39 yards per carry over the last three games, this despite the team averaging 150 yards per game (second in NFL). That's 56 carries for 190 yards between D'Andre Swift, Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott.

The trio of backs have to be better against a Dolphins defense that 20th against the run (114.5), 23rd in rushing touchdowns allowed (7), and 18th in yards per carry allowed (4.1). Swift has been averaging 19.7 touches a game over the last three contests, so a reduction of touches may make him more effective.

Gainwell is averaging just 3.4 yards per carry and has only 13 carries for 44 yards over the last three games. Scott has just two carries for two yards over that stretch. The Eagles need more from their backup running backs going forward.

Perhaps Rashaad Penny is the answer. He's played just one game and has three carries for nine yards, and that was because Gainwell was out with an injury. Penny has been a healthy scratch most of the year, so perhaps he's the spark the running games needs this week.