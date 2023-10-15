Watch CBS News
Jalen Hurts tosses 3 INTs as Eagles suffer first loss of season against New York Jets

CBS Philadelphia

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- The Eagles suffered an ugly 20-14 loss against the New York Jets on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. 

Jalen Hurts' tossed his third interception of the game late in the fourth quarter that set up a go-ahead touchdown by Breece Hall. 

Hurts completed 28 of his 45 passes for 281 yards and one touchdown to D'Andre Swift. He also had a rushing touchdown in the loss. 

The win for the Jets is the team's first against the Eagles in franchise history. 

This a developing story. Refresh for updates. 

First published on October 15, 2023 / 7:37 PM

