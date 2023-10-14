Eagles injury report: Jalen Carter, Darius Slay out against Jets; Fletcher Cox is back

(AP) -- The 5-0 Philadelphia Eagles will be without a few key defensive players when they square off against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Rookie defensive tackle Jalen Carter, the Eagles' sacks leader, was ruled out Friday with an ankle injury that occurred during practice Wednesday and kept him out the next two days. The ninth overall pick in April out of Georgia has 3 1/2 sacks in his first five NFL games.

Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox was removed from the injury report and should help make up for Carter's absence after the veteran missed Philadelphia's win over the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday with a back injury.

Cornerback Darius Slay missed practice all week with a knee injury after playing the entire game against the Rams. He could be replaced by Josh Jobe opposite James Bradberry.

Safety Justin Evans (knee) was placed on injured reserve and cornerback Bradley Roby was signed to the active roster. Wide receiver Quez Watkins was also ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Linebacker Nakobe Dean is eligible to return and face the Jets, but if not, he could be activated over the next 21 days.

For the Jets, cornerback D.J. Reed was ruled out for the second consecutive game with a concussion. The Jets were optimistic he could return Sunday, but Reed sat out practice Friday after being limited Thursday. Bryce Hall is likely to fill in again for Reed.

Fellow cornerback Sauce Gardner also missed practice Friday with an illness and was listed as questionable, but coach Robert Saleh thought he'd be fine to play.

Backup cornerback Brandin Echols and special teams ace Justin Hardee were both ruled out with hamstring injuries.

Rookie wide receiver and kick returner Xavier Gipson was limited with an ankle injury that occurred late in the week. Mecole Hardman, who was a healthy inactive last week at Denver, could fill in if Gipson sits.