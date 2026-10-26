How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys today for NFL Week 7

The Philadelphia Eagles will try to snap a four-game losing streak tonight vs. the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field.

Here's how to watch and stream the game, and everything else you need to know about the Eagles in Week 7.

How can you watch the Eagles-Cowboys game on cable?

The Eagles-Cowboys Week 7 matchup will be broadcast nationally on ABC and ESPN.

Joe Buck will be the play-by-play announcer, with Troy Aikman as the color commentator. Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge will be the sideline reporters.

The Manningcast, an alternative broadcast of the Eagles-Cowboys game with Peyton and Eli Manning, will air on ESPN2.

Where can you stream the Eagles-Cowboys game?

The Eagles-Cowboys game can be streamed with a Disney+ or ESPN+ subscription. It can also be streamed through other live streaming services like YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV.

Birds fans can listen to the game by tuning into SportsRadio 94WIP with Merrill Reese and Mike Quick.

When does the Eagles-Cowboys game start?

The Eagles and Cowboys will kick off from the Linc at 8:15 p.m.

Who is predicted to win the Eagles-Cowboys game?

The Eagles are 4.5-point underdogs against the Cowboys.

Storylines to watch in Eagles-Cowboys

Saquon Barkley is questionable tonight vs. the Cowboys and could return after missing the last two weeks with a hamstring injury. Barkley has been hampered by his hamstring injury in the 2026 season and has only played four games. But in those four games, he's only played more than 16% of the offensive snaps twice. Barkley dealt with a stinger in Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans, which limited his playing time. In Week 4, Barkley exited the Los Angeles Rams game with his hamstring injury. The Cowboys have the worst rushing defense in the NFL, so Barkley could be primed for a big game if he returns. All eyes will be on backup quarterback Tanner McKee again in his second start of the 2026 season. While McKee could get Barkley and Landon Dickerson back, he'll be without his top two wide receivers. DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks are both out against Dallas, which means Darius Cooper and Makai Lemon will be the team's top wideouts. Dallas Goedert will be McKee's top pass catcher tonight with Smith and Wicks sidelined. The Week 7 game against Dallas will be the first of three NFC East matchups for the Birds. At 2-4, the 2026 season hasn't gone Philadelphia's way so far. There have been injuries, a franchise legend retiring and more. But if they want to make a run at the postseason, it starts with the division. And the NFC East is very much still up for grabs.

What is the Eagles' schedule the rest of the NFL season?