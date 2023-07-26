Nick Sirianni​: Eagles' goal "right now is not to get back to the Super Bowl"

Sirianni: Eagles' goal "right this second is not to get back to the Super Bowl"

Sirianni: Eagles' goal "right this second is not to get back to the Super Bowl"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles hit the field for the first time Wednesday. The long march back to the Super Bowl begins at the NovaCare Complex as training camp is officially underway.

There are some old faces and some new faces, but there is a clear goal: get back to the Super Bowl.

If a bitter taste remains after the way last year ended, the Eagles aren't showing it.

But, head coach Nick Sirianni says it's one step at a time to reach their goal.

"The goal right now, right this second, right now, is not to get back to the Super Bowl. That's not our goal right now," Sirianni said. "I know everyone's going to be like, 'That's a crazy thing to say.' Our goal is to get better today."

"You can't win two games unless you win one," Sirianni added. "So, our goal is to get better today and to prep to get ready for our first game against New England, that's it. And we'll take those things day by day in how we go about our process."

The Eagles are mostly healthy. Haason Reddick did not participate Wednesday because of a groin injury. Derek Barnett and Avonte Maddox were limited.

Before practice, the Eagles signed wide receiver Deon Cain, placed WR Devon Allen on the Active/Non-Football Injury List and released tight end Dalton Keene.