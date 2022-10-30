Eagles to meet cross-state rivals Steelers hoping for 7-0

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Eagles return to the Linc at 1 p.m. Sunday here on CBS3. They enter the battle with cross-state rivals the Steelers.

The Birds are the last undefeated team in the league at 6-0. Only one game lead over the Giants.

Pittsburgh has struggled to start the season coming in 2-5.

With the Eagles fresh off their bye-week, they sit at 11-point favorites.

But, quarterback Jalen Hurts wants everyone to know this is no time to take the foot off the gas.

"Take it another level. Take your focus to another level. Take your preparation to another level," Hurts said. "Take that step, you know. I think the only direction is to rise. I've said that, I believe that. So that's the mentality."

CBS3 has a full program before, during and after the game.