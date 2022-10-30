Watch CBS News
Sports

Eagles to meet cross-state rivals Steelers hoping for 7-0

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Cross-state battle as Eagles meet Steelers
Cross-state battle as Eagles meet Steelers 01:06

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Eagles return to the Linc at 1 p.m. Sunday here on CBS3. They enter the battle with cross-state rivals the Steelers. 

The Birds are the last undefeated team in the league at 6-0. Only one game lead over the Giants. 

Pittsburgh has struggled to start the season coming in 2-5. 

With the Eagles fresh off their bye-week, they sit at 11-point favorites. 

But, quarterback Jalen Hurts wants everyone to know this is no time to take the foot off the gas.

"Take it another level. Take your focus to another level. Take your preparation to another level," Hurts said. "Take that step, you know. I think the only direction is to rise. I've said that, I believe that. So that's the mentality."

CBS3 has a full program before, during and after the game.

eagles-to-meet-cross-state-rivals-steelers.jpg
CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on October 30, 2022 / 10:48 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.