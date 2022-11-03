Eagles-Texans: odds, best bets, prediction for Week 9

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Yes, the Phillies are in the World Series, but the Eagles are on the schedule as well. Due to the rain earlier this week, the Eagles and Phillies will both play on Thursday night.

The Phillies will look to take the lead in Game 5 of the World Series, while the Eagles will try to remain undefeated against the Houston Texans.

The Eagles dominated the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday 35-13 thanks to Jalen Hurts' four touchdown passes, including three to A.J. Brown.

Here are my favorite bets and prediction for Eagles-Texans:

Eagles (-13.5, -110) at Texans (+13.5, -110)

Over/under: 45.5

Nov. 3 at 8:15 p.m. at NRG Stadium

Eagles' first half spread

The Eagles have been lights out in the first half of games this season. They rank first in the league in first-half points, averaging 21 per game, nearly a touchdown more than the second-place Buffalo Bills.

That is just one of the many reasons why I like the Eagles -7.5 at -110 in the first half Thursday night against the Texans.

The other? The Texans average just 8 points in the first half this season.

The line at -7.5 seems like a lot to lay for the first half, but the Eagles have proven they're able to beat up bad teams early this season.

Plus, the Texans' offense might down their top two wideouts players. Nico Collins has already been ruled out with an injury.

Meanwhile, Brandin Cooks, who is upset about not getting dealt at the trade deadline, is questionable with a wrist injury.

But even if Cooks does suit up, how engaged will he be? Time will tell.

Regardless, take the Eagles with the first-half spread. I expect them to get off to a hot start and maintain the lead.

Jalen Hurts 2 TDs +450

OK, I know, I know. This is more of a longshot, gut-feeling bet, but follow along with me here.

Hurts is heading back home to Houston for the first time in his NFL career to play in front of family and friends.

"I never had the opportunity to go play in Reliant as a kid, now known as NRG," Hurts said. "I spent a lot of time in the Houston Texans facility, my godfather being on staff as a child, and I have a lot of memories at that place, so it'll be exciting."

Hurts is set to have a huge game in his hometown debut, which is why I like him to score twice against the Texans at +450.

Eagles touchdown scorers are very volatile, and some of that has to do with Hurts' ability to score in the red zone.

In 26 career starts, Hurts has scored two rushing touchdowns seven times, including two times already this year.

Hurts hasn't scored a rushing touchdown since early October against the Arizona Cardinals. He's due.

Same Game Parlay +420

Miles Sanders TD

Hurts under 0.5 interceptions

DeVonta Smith over 51.5 receiving yards

Miles Sanders should be able to find the end zone against the Texans, even if Hurts scores twice. The Texans are tied with the Cleveland Browns for allowing the second most rushing touchdowns to running backs this season.

Hurts has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league this year at taking care of the ball, and that should continue against the Texans.

Look for DeVonta Smith to eclipse his receiving total after Brown had a career day against the Steelers.

Prediction:

Eagles 31, Texans 13

Thursday Night Football sometimes produces weird games. The short week is tough, but this Eagles team is different.

I expect the Eagles to roll against the Texans, 31-13, and improve to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history.

So far this season, we've seen this Eagles team win in multiple ways. And on Thursday night, Hurts and the Eagles' running game should be able to have a huge night against Houston's rushing defense that ranks dead last in football.

No victories come easy in the NFL, but the Eagles should be able to cruise in this game to a win

All odds are courtesy of Caesar's Sportsbook.