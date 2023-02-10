Local bakeries, grocery stores prepare for Super Bowl LVII

Grocery stores and bakeries already seeing rush of customers buying food for Super Bowl parties

MARLTON, N.J. (CBS) -- Grocery stores and bakeries throughout the Philadelphia region are seeing a rush of customers buying food for Super Bowl parties this Sunday.

Rastelli Market Fresh manager Chris Dougherty said they spent the last several weeks preparing their menus, scheduling staff and ordering extra cheese, meats and dips.

"They eat for football, and they want the calories and the carbs. They want the snack food," Dougherty said. "Even though we were in the Super Bowl, I think it was 2018, it's bigger this year."

Lashelle Curcio's going all in for her Super Bowl party even though she has no clue how many people will be showing up.

"We don't know yet," Curcio said. "So I'm just going to buy a bunch of stuff."

Dougherty said Rastelli Market Fresh will be closing early Sunday to allow employees to watch the game with their families.

At Gallo's Bakery in Mount Laurel, Anthony Gallo said they're juggling hundreds of orders for the big game.

"We're a small mom-and-pop store, so anything like this that can help us out is awesome," Gallo said.

He said they make all their orders the day of, which means they'll start decorating cakes and frying donuts in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

"We're going to be in here probably maybe even before midnight," Gallo said. "Just to make sure that we're prepped and ready because with the orders stockpiling right now, it's going to be nuts."

Katie Kostin said she was only planning on buying a birthday cake for her son at Gallo's Bakery until she saw a cookie and decided to buy it for her family's Super Bowl party.

"I love cookie cake, and it's got an awesome picture from our last Super Bowl," Kostin said. "So good luck for the Super Bowl"