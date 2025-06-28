The Eagles' Super Bowl Champions bus tours around the Philadelphia area this weekend. Here's where to see it.

World Champions Bus from Eagles' Super Bowl LIX parade going on tour this weekend

By Sydney-Leigh Brockington

The World Champions Bus from the Eagles' Super Bowl LIX championship parade is touring around the Philadelphia region this weekend.

The next NFL season is still months away, but this bus from the parade gives fans an opportunity to pose like their favorite Eagles player and relive February's championship glory.

It'll be stopping for a few hours at each of the Eagles Pro Shops in our area.

The Philadelphia Eagles World Championship bus seen during the Feb. 14, 2025 Super Bowl LIX victory parade. CBS News Philadelphia

Where to see the Eagles World Champions Bus this weekend

The World Champions Bus tour begins Saturday, June 28 at the Eagles Pro Shop at The Metroplex in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The bus will then be at to The Shops at Rockvale in Lancaster from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The World Champions Bus closes out the tour on Sunday, June 29 at Lincoln Financial Field from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. before crossing into New Jersey.

The last stop will be the Pro Shop in the Marketplace at Garden State Park in Cherry Hill from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The team says Birds fans can also score a special in-store offer while visiting the Eagles Pro Shops during the tour.

Watch the Eagles' 2025 Super Bowl Parade all over again

If you can't make the bus tour this weekend or you just want to revel in the Super Bowl LIX victory a little more, check out our live coverage of the parade as the whole region celebrated the Birds.